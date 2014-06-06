‘Ghostbusters’ Anniversary Brings The Film Back To Theaters

Previously, on Uproxx: Burnsy ranked the Ghostbusters ghosts, and everyone else celebrated the film’s 30th anniversary (which is tomorrow) with style. Meanwhile, I’m friends with possibly the only guy in the world who doesn’t like Ghostbusters, which means I won’t be taking him to the restored and remastered version that will return to more than 700 movie theaters on August 29.

According to EW, who broke the news yesterday:

“Ghostbusters is still one of our studio’s most beloved franchises,” said Rory Bruer, Sony’s president of worldwide distribution. “I was lucky enough to work on the release of the film on its first run, so it’s a real thrill for me to see that it’s still connecting with audiences everywhere. On the big screen or in home entertainment, this is a great movie to experience again and again.”

Even better is the release of a Ghostbusters I and II blu-ray set on September 16th. It includes special features like interviews with director Ivan Reitman and Dan Aykroyd, and deleted scenes from the sequel. (They better all be Peter MacNicol related.)

They’ve also launched a Ghostbusters site where you can see previously unreleased clips and photos, which is more an indicator to me that they actually are serious about shooting Ghostbusters 3 than anything else, because marketing.

I have Ghostbusters on DVD but not blu-ray, because the DVD I own has one of my favorite commentaries of all time, with Harold Ramis and Ivan Reitman. I’m continually annoyed with re-releases of movies on new formats that don’t include the special features from the previous thing, see: All Seven Thousand Versions of Army of Darkness That I Bought To Have One New Thing. The Ghostbusters box set coming out in September includes a Slimer figurine, so I guess that’s worth me shelling out money for a cleaner transfer of the film for home video.

Via FirstShowing