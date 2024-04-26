If you have noticed an influx of posts regarding being raised in an asylum lately, you are not alone. That is a side effect of a new Taylor Swift album, and it should subside shortly. But until then, there are some good ones!

On The Tortured Poets Department, Swift sings the lyric, “You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me,” and while she probably wasn’t referring to her quaint hometown of Redding, PA, many have taken the phrase literally. It’s Banes’ “I was born in the darkness” all over again.

One notable tweet was from Monica Lewinsky, who hopped on the trend by posting the lyrics along with a photo of the White House. It’s hard to top that one. It has layers.

But fellow meme queen Gillian Anderson also had to weigh in on her own personal asylum, which is The X Files.

you wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me. pic.twitter.com/NqGdhawI8d — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) April 26, 2024

It’s interesting considering that Swift has a whole song dedicated to being abducted by aliens / ex-boyfriends on that same album. The truth….is out there.

Anderson is no stranger to participating in online shenanigans, so her joke definitely landed with the right audience, who also recognized that Anderson had a difficult time on The X Files set.

the way that this is actually true considering that she went through hell and back every day on that set https://t.co/56ntgJ2RIQ — kylie (@jjamesguitar) April 26, 2024

In 2021, Anderson opened up about her experience on the long-running series. “I had a good couple of mini breakdowns during that, and at the end, could not talk about it, could not see it, could not see pictures, could not,” she explained. “And when I finished…I didn’t know if I wanted to be on a set again ever.” Just more proof that most of us would not last an hour on the set of an alien detective show.

