This Nice Lady Sacrificed Life And Limb To Save A Pizza, Thus She Is A Pizza Hero

#Pizza
Senior Editor
08.07.14 9 Comments

This is a clip from a French TV station about stupid teenagers who throw food at each other and actually, I have no idea what’s going on here. All I know for sure is that there is a hero among them. A hero who saved two pizzas from certain death.

I like where her head’s at. I like how she didn’t consider anything else. Not her clothes, not her overall well-being, no sir. It was pizza or bust. I kinda love her for it.

TOPICS#Pizza
TAGSgirl saves pizzapizzapizza gifs

