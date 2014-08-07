This Nice Lady Sacrificed Life And Limb To Save A Pizza, Thus She Is A Pizza Hero

This is a clip from a French TV station about stupid teenagers who throw food at each other and actually, I have no idea what’s going on here. All I know for sure is that there is a hero among them. A hero who saved two pizzas from certain death.
I like where her head’s at. I like how she didn’t consider anything else. Not her clothes, not her overall well-being, no sir. It was pizza or bust. I kinda love her for it.
The streets will say,”Save us Pizza Lady!” and she’ll say,”NOM NOM NOM!”
Because she’s not the hero the streets need, she’s the hero pizza deserves.
I laughed at this comment for five minutes. Well done.
That’s some top quality work.
This would’ve been an awesome piece of viral marketing for the new Ninja Turtles movie.
She’s clearly not saving those pizzas, just taking them somewhere more private to murder them in peace.
Won’t somebody think of the pizza!?
The lady lost neither life nor limb. Another wonderful headline, Uproxx!
I think the usual phrase is “risked life and limb” and even that’s not accurate here.
Also, if you were going to “sacrifice life and limb,” who cares about your “limb” if you’ve already sacrified your LIFE?