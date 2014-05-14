SURPRISE! ‘Gluten Intolerance’ Is Likely Bullsh*t!

Back in 2011, Peter Gibson, a gastroenterologist, conducted a study that found that gluten caused “gastrointestinal distress” in people without celiac disease. Gibson’s research was trumpeted far and wide by the kind of people who you never go out to dinner with. The thing is, Gibson only ever did the one study, and he found his results kind of suspicious. So he did a far more detailed one, and guess what? Turns out he was wrong the first time!
Gibson’s skepticism was reasonable: Gluten is a fairly harmless little protein, after all. The study is entitled “No effects of gluten in patients with self-reported non-celiac gluten sensitivity after dietary reduction of fermentable, poorly absorbed, short-chain carbohydrates.” Which really should say it all, but here’s the results, fresh from the abstract:
In all participants, gastrointestinal symptoms consistently and significantly improved during reduced FODMAP intake, but significantly worsened to a similar degree when their diets included gluten or whey protein. Gluten-specific effects were observed in only 8% of participants. There were no diet-specific changes in any biomarker. During the 3-day rechallenge, participants’ symptoms increased by similar levels among groups. Gluten-specific gastrointestinal effects were not reproduced. An order effect was observed.
How meticulous was this study? So meticulous that Gibson collects the poop of all his subjects and tested it. So meticulous he fed them a carefully designed diet for days. This was the fussiest, most scientific nutrition study we’ve seen in a while, which admittedly isn’t saying very much, but still, the guy did his homework and thus is probably legit.
Keep in mind, we’re not talking about celiac disease, here. Celiac disease is very much a real and terrible thing. We’re talking about “Oh, I’ve stopped eating gluten, because I have a ‘sensitivity.'”
So, what about all those stories about how your friend’s coworker stopped eating gluten and magically stopped farting and also their poop became gold? Well, Gibson has an answer for that: “Fermentable, Oligo-, Di-, Mono-saccharides And Polyols”, better known as FODMAPs. They’re short-chain molecules you find in pretty much everything. And their connection to gastrointestinal distress is pretty well established, being that they wreak ungodly fecal hell on those suffering irritable bowel syndrome. In fact, a lot of “gluten-free” products are what people with IBS will be eating well after this annoying fad dies.
Guess what you also happen to cut down on, when you cut down on gluten? Yup: FODMAPs. In fact, that was the thrust of Gibson’s study.
In short, if you think you have celiac disease, go to a doctor and get tested. Otherwise, you probably don’t have it, so stop sending your food back. You’re embarrassing everyone at the table, and the waitstaff is spitting in your food.
Am I the only one who has absolutely no idea what gluten is?
Nope.
As far as I can tell it’s something that fussy white people try to avoid eating.
It’s a protein commonly found in wheat products. It’s what makes dough sticky and stretchy.
It’s what Heffer told Peaches he was, when he dreamed he had died and went to Heck.
It forces you to drink Redbridge, cider, and Crown Royal
Gluten is a simple binding protein found in most grains, wheat, rye, barley, corn, maize etc. & to a lesser degree in oats and not at all in rice. It occurs naturally and has nothing to do with processing.
It’s two proteins in most grains… Here’s a great article from Scientific American that outlines what gluten is and a bit of the history / understanding of gluten in foods, [www.scientificamerican.com]
To be honest, I could see a bit of validity in the argument that the real issue is FODMAP intake, I switched to cooking with Truvia ([amzn.to]) and it has helped me quite a bit…
So… wait… there’s no real health risks, but by cutting out gluten from your diet, you’ll also stop farting? Did I read that wrong?
Where’s the fun in that? If we eat more, will we be more farty?
As long as you understand it isn’t the gluten, but is some other stuff that a lot of “gluten free” food also doesn’t contain, then sure, you go ahead and try that out, @MulliganNY
Most of the anecdotal evidence surrounding ‘gluten sensitivity’ uses the term ‘gastric distress.’ For most people, that’s code for farting a lot, the thunders**ts, etc.
Also, for comedic purposes, “farting” is a lot funnier than “uncomfortable crapping.” Unless it’s explosive diarrhea, which is always hilarious.
I’m sure this will stop annoying people from asking the wait staff a billion questions about the menu, like they’ll just up and die right at the table if they eat even a crumb of bread.
Oh, well. More gluten for me!
I have personally gave a friend that was “gluten sensitive” food that was not gluten free. The next day I called him out on his gluten makes me seriously sick to my stomach crap. He had nothing to say.
“Waiter! I want all of the gluten. All of it.” – Patty Boots
To all the anti-gluten free people: You all are a bunch of idiots! First of all, why the hell do you care who eats what! Isn’t up to the person to say what they want to eat. Second of all, embarrassed? of what? You must suffer from some sort of emotional instability to be embarrassed of someone asking for a gluten free menu. Redunkulous! This study is based on self diagnosed patients. There are people who have been diagnosed. I am gluten intolerant (diagnosed by a doctor) and it’s not about gas… it makes my joints hurt and I literally swell up and much more. It’s just like some people can’t tolerate too much sugar, doesn’t mean they are diabetic just mean there body doesn’t like a large amount of it. All of our bodies react differently to different substances and we should respect others and their decision to eat what they want and to feed their children what they want. That being said, Stop being stupid People!
Patty Boots-remain a servant. Or write articles for Uproxx. Both require very little intelligence.
Yay! More poison for me! Sucker.
@thisgirl i can get a doctor to diagnose me whatever i want, its really easy to do that with private practice doctors. but keep playing pretend, i find it funny.
I was diagnosed as having non-celiac gluten sensitivity by three doctors who are professors of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh school of medicine. They were my PCP, a gastroenterologist and an allergist. Twice I was given the blood test for celiac disease and I had two colonoscopies. I also had to drink barium so another doctor could use x-rays to check me for crohn’s disease.
What they did find was the I have ulcerative colitis (UC) that won’t go into remission as long as I’m eating wheat, rye or barley. I also have brain fog, stiff joints as well as the gastric problems one finds in UC. They diagnosed me as being non-celiac gluten intolerant and put me on a gluten free diet.
It wasn’t easy to get this diagnosis. They had to rule out everything else first. And they certainly aren’t “playing pretend”.
The diet has worked for me. I’ve been on it for nine years and as long as I don’t make a mistake and accidentally eat wheat, rye or barley, I’m healthy. My UC has gone into remission and I haven’t had a flare up since going on the gluten free diet.
Non-celiac gluten sensitivity is very real. I have it. A gluten free diet controls it.
@SKD You shut your stupid mouth! NOBODY talks to Patty Boots like that!
Do what now?
Ok Ok Ok. Do what now?
I can still be intolerant of people who claim to have a gluten intolerance, though, right?
I interpret this study to mean that your intolerance of those people is scientifically accurate.
& you are now scientifically approved to fart on them.
Just ask them if they have Celiac Disease. Chances are they’ll have no clue what that is, or do a “oh yeah, that’s what I have”. Either response means they’re full of shit.
@Antbaby Machete Squad Leader Yeah, having known people with celiac disease, and the health problems and difficulties they have, people acting like a bout of the squirts means they have it annoys me no end.
I cannot tolerate intolerant people.
/gets sucked into a temporal rift
If people don’t keep up on their gluten, we will live in an ass-less society.
When assed are outlawed, only outlaws will have asses.
Fuck, when asses not assed, I shake my first at thee IE!
Good, I’m going to tell this to my nephew’s idiot mother that has convinced herself that her kid is allergic to anything not made out of soy.
Yea, she needs to look into the effects of soy on men/boys. It basically takes testosterone & changes it into estrogen, I think. It can give you moobs & lower your sperm count & vitality.
One thing that shines through, repeatedly, in nutritional research is that it’s a bad idea to eat too much of any one thing. Like, even the most awful processed ingredients actually aren’t that bad for you, it’s just that people eat so damn much of them.
So Dan, you’re saying we shouldn’t go Bang-Bang on a regular basis?
First-worldiest first world problem in the history of the first world.
So true. I’d class this above even the “I ordered a tall soy latte with no whip and they gave me a grande with whip” first world problem.
I don’t know. It ranks, but I feel like bitching about Amazon being late with your package is still the top ranking one.
Gluten is the worst thing to happen to white people since the slaves were emancipated.
You are so witty. Totally not too lame to live. Please wash down your glutens with a Diet Coke and some sugar free Snackwells. And don’t die too soon! Live long and suffer. Sucker.
I am pretty fucking witty, not even gonna lie. Would you like a tissue? Maybe some Kenny G to help dull the pain of being a whiny bitch? Also, because I laugh at people with completely bullshit gluten-free diets that doesn’t mean I’m against eating healthy (which I happen to do). In fact, I’ll bet I’m in about 1000% better shape than you are. And I’d make it 10000% if we’re talking about intellectual, emotional AND physical health. Now suck it up.
10000% respect to Kenny G. Do you know how hard it is to maintain a musical career and your long curly hair for so many years? Maybe I am Kenny G. and I appreciate you as a fan and thanks for mentioning me. Or maybe I’m a bitch. I may just be yo mama. Sucker.
So I totally agree that people jump on a bandwagon and decide to say that anything that they think might be bad for them is an intolerance, and it makes those with real issues look bad. Just don’t assume anyone who doesn’t eat gluten is just a yuppy. I was sick as hell, lost so much weight, threw up everyday, my hair started thinning, my legs were pretty much completely covered in bruises (iron deficiency) and it took everything I had in me to just get out of bed in the mornings. I later (after tons of testing) found out I am both lactose and gluten intolerant. This is a real issue for people that have it, it causes serious issues and damages your intestines so much that your body stops being able to absorb essential nutrients (causing anemia, weight loss, hair loss, bone damage, stomach cancer, etc..), you actually have to completely cut out gluten for a very long time to get back to being able to repair your body. So please when you are my server at a restaurant and I specifically order an item that you have told me is gluten free, don’t you roll your eyes at me when I have to send the meal back because you added croutons (that weren’t gluten free) or laugh and ask me if its actually a real allergy, I’m just trying to save myself the pain of my stomach blowing up to the size of a beachball (and i’m a size 2, Imagine going from normal to 7 months pregnant within 5-10 minutes) , the throwing up, the further damage to my digestive system. I know too many people say they have gluten intolerances just because they think it might be bad for them, but I am tired of everyone assuming my allergy is fake, it is horribly embarrassing trying to defend the fact that you have a real issue, and it is horrible to have your day ruined because you have to go home sick as hell (it lasts hours and sometimes days) because your waiter told you something was gluten free, and didn’t actually bother to check because they think your allergy is fake.
I imagine you TL;DR’d this article, do you have Celiac Disease like mentioned?
Oh, I’m not denying that there are people who have actual allergies or medical problems like celiac disease. They are real and they need more respect.
I feel like the fad diet thing trivializes the illness though. Hence my contempt.
Maybe I’m poking the bear here- I’d figure if I had such a drastic response to gluten-laden foods it would be wiser overall to not risk eating at restaurants where the chances of accidentally consuming gluten is very, very high. Why bother? I mean why risk it given how terrible the repercussions can be?
Don’t worry about an article on a video game/comicbook website. Why would anyone believe this doctor anyway when he has now proven himself to be a flip flopper and easily discredited either way? You know your body and what you have experienced first hand, their is no greater proof any person needs than how they feel each day.
W-w-w-w-wait, Mandi. Did you just use the croutons-on-a-salad story to describe your overall dining-out experience? Pick. Them. Shits. Off. Call ahead and ask about the gluten options on the menu. If that’s too inconvenient for you, try being that server who gets a blast of shit for NOT NOTICING YOUR CROUTONS. Just knock it off with the emotionally damaging fuckery. I understand that you become insanely bloated and you get mudbutt that gives you hemmies and a sore asshole. We’ve all been there, and I wish I could fix it. But goddamn, do not turn this into some “you people” bullshit.
Nope, I totally understand that it is just singling out people that say they have an intolerance, when they really don’t, and that is making people that do have it look bad. My issue is that when I was first tested for celiac it came back negative, I had no idea there were such high amounts of people that receive false negatives, and because I thought that if the test said negative that meant that gluten wasn’t causing the issue, even though I knew something was happening when I ate it (after all I had my results from the doctor saying it was negative in hand). After getting tested again (by a different doctor) because I just kept getting sicker and sicker with no explanation, it came back positive. My point is just dont be too quick to judge people, if they say that gluten is causing major issues for them, they aren’t always making it up, afterall I was extremely sick with all the symptoms and yet my first test was negative. And to Girlwithaboysname trust me I’ve thought about it, but if I couldn’t ever eat out (most of the places I go are places that advertise as having lots of gluten free options and I already know I will pretty much be guaranteed a plain salad as my safest option) that would mean that I could pretty much never go anywhere, without packing a cooler and my own little picnic. This would make many things pretty damn near impossible, I travel for work and its usually brief stays in hotels (so I could either not eat, or bring all my food with me (hopefully they have a fridge), or I would be forced to go out and grocery shop in the little amount of time I had there just to find something I could be sure was safe (and did not require cooking). I would miss out on all friends gatherings (and I have before been the girl who only drinks wine while everyone eats because there isn’t anything I can eat on the menu and that is okay). Don’t even get me started on trying to go on vacation (they frown upon you packing food on an airplane, and its not always possible to find a condo where you can grocery shop and cook your own meals).
@Mandi – I see NOTHING wrong with being “the girl who only drinks wine” at social gatherings ;-)
@Dan Seitz no offense but your headline kind of trivializes the illness too. I agree 100% that the fad diet thing doesn’t help anyone take these issues seriously but like any allergy, there are varying degrees of sensitivity. I have cat allergies that are easily blocked with any claritin type pill, but my sister has them so severe that nothing but allergy shots have worked for her. Would you call either of our conditions “bullshit”? There ARE definitely people with gluten sensitivity that aren’t diagnosed Celiac nor are they just bandwagon jumpers.
@ amosroscoe: A lot of people with Celiac Disease can’t just “pick the croutons off”, they are that sensitive. A crumb or two can have them in agony for hours. If it was me and it was a choice between sending the dipshit server who didn’t take my serious allergy seriously back to the kitchen or being a little embarrassed…I’ll go with embarrassed.
@Rondell Holmes That was a joke right? That’s exactly the sort of “science” anti-vaxers use.
May having celiac is natures way of telling you that you’re really too lame to live.
Anyone else on here think Dan got his panties in knot because some pretty gluten free girl wouldn’t give him a date? Or does he think you’re all too stupid to fact check his ass?
Suckers.
Sorry meant panties in A knot.
“SURPRISE! ‘Gluten Intolerance’ Is Likely Bullsh*t!”
Just like global warming.
“We call it climate change now”
Thanks, Obama! Amirite?!
@Flying Penguin – Nope. They changed it again. Now it’s called “the weather”.
“Gluten sensitivity is settled science.” – B. H. Obama, 2013
People only feel better when they eat gluten-free because they eat more fruits and vegetables, and less processed carbohydrates.
Have you guys actually looked at what a Low-FODMAP diet eliminates? Here’s just a sampling:
Any food with HFCS
buttermilk
chocolate
cottage cheese
ice cream
creamy/cheesy sauces
milk (from cow, sheep or goat)
soft cheeses (brie, ricotta0
yogurt
beans
black eyed peas
hummus
lentils
pistachios
soy products
Any non-Gluten free pasta/bread/etc.
avocado
apples
apricots
dates
canned fruit
cherries
dried fruits
figs
guava
lychee
mango
nectarines
pears
papaya
peaches
plums
prunes
persimmon
watermelon
artichokes
asparagus
beets
leeks
broccoli
brussel sprouts
cabbage,
cauliflower
fennel
green beans
mushrooms
okra
snow peas
summer squash
agave
chutneys
coconut
garlic
honey
jams
jellies
molasses
onions
pickle
relish,
artificial sweeteners
So yeah, this is MUCH better.
So, I had to google wtf a FODMAP was.. and pretty much came to the conclusion it’s what makes you fart…. lol I might have to eat more of those FODMAPs so I can make my boyfriend feel awkward haha
Um, people also feel better without undigested food rotting their guts. Take about 5 minutes away from porn sites to educate yourself about wtf you’re talking about. Dan has misinformed and suckered you, sucker.
SuperGrover: Is it still OK to listen to the Black eyed Peas? Oh wait, that was never OK.
It’s a double edged sword!! Because it became a fad, there are a LOT more choices out there. However, it makes people assume that there is no real issue. And I get REALLY sick when I have accidentally been given gluten. It’s not just farting. It affects my whole body, causes pain and other things to happen. This article makes it seem as if because you don’t have Celiac, nothing can happen. And that is just as dangerous as it becoming a fad
Agreed! Negative Celiac test results haven’t stopped my girlfriend from feeling shitty when she consumes gluten. It is a very real thing she’s been dealing with for over 10 years (well before the popular GF Lifestyle bullshit started). We’ve tried different approaches to her diet and the only significant results have been from limiting wheat gluten. The current boom in GF options are helpful, but many items are full of crap ingredients that NO ONE should consume. There are plenty of workarounds if you just put a little effort into it. It’s these trendy assholes that make it seem like every grocery store item needs a GF equivalent. They don’t. Fruits, vegetables, meat. All naturally GF. These people are as bad as any fad diet contingent.
Very true, diet has nothing to do with health, you just need to be taking the right pills like every other doctor says. Thankfully after a year of horrific ulcerative colitis that left me almost dead i stopped listening to doctors, and found out that most autoimmune diseases can be largely controlled by cutting out foods that are a digestive issue for many people like gluten, other grains, and lactose. Here i am healthy and medicine free once again, but that must all be a coincidence for people like me and the many others with similar problems i know that got better again through diet alone based on the assumptions of this article.
Don’t believe 99% of the crap any doctor or the medical industry comes out with when their answer is taking pills every day for the rest of your life. The last thing they want is healthy people cutting down on their profits.
That’s what I told my schizophrenic friend. I’m like, “dude, just eat some kale!”
I threw away my dad’s insulin for the same reason.
You are a moron, and I can only hope that noone heeds your terrible advice.
@DavrosLives – Well played, sir!
How strange that with all those evil doctors that are killing people, the population of the Earth has almost tripled since the end of WW2. and that almost every country on the planet has seen an increase in life expectancy. Its like all those population control programs like vaccines, GMOs and hospitals are backfiring spectacularly.
Whenever I meet someone that’s gluten intolerant I have to wonder “what the fuck did gluten ever do to you?”
So what you’re saying is that people that stop eating gluten and feel better are actually allergic to FODMAPs, and not just gluten. But these people should be ridiculed and have to eat food that makes them feel bad because they don’t know the right word for what is making them sick?
And this effects you because it’s embarrassing? How do you think it makes people feel that have to order like that at a restaurant, and know that everyone else is judging them for no real reason?
Well, in my experience, they love the fact that people are paying attention to them and have to talk to them about their diet (which we really don’t care about).
It’s about getting attention by being a victim of gluten, which hasn’t harmed them their whole life, but now all of the sudden, it’s like poison.
So either those people are out there (and I’m not saying anyone on this thread is one of these people) or there is a pandemic going on right now.
Bigpartymaker, I’ve never wished Celiac on anyone. Until I read your post. Sucker.
You know who had a heck of a gluten problem? Bret Favre.
My dad has celiac, and it’s super not fun. His symptoms were so bad that they thought he had stomach cancer. I still eat bread and pasta though, because they’re DELICIOUS.
I’m glad you were able to determine that this single study incontrovertibly “proves” that gluten intolerance doesn’t exist. You know what’s worse than a pretentious asshole who won’t eat gluten or various other foods? A pretentious asshole nerd that parades around trying to be “right” about everything.
and how would you feel if that person has Celiac’s disease and is bordering on having cancer? Celiac’s disease is the intestinal wall disintegrating and if not checked can cause cancer! It only says that the people who do not eat it and fart less do not have a gluten intolerance, please read the WHOLE article and not just the first paragraph before you respond!
This is one of the more ignorant articles I’ve seen posted here. Is anyone here actually stupid enough to believe that scientists do not conduct studies to serve their own agenda? Has everyone already forgotten all of the “science” trumpeted by the tobacco industry for years or the great “science” being paraded around by Montsanto? I’m effing bewildered every time someone just takes yet another study at face value. The scientific community is no different than the professional sports community except that it’s nerds in lab coats circle jerking onto the cracker instead of 350lb linemen.
I’m not saying there’s no merit to this study because I’m sure there’s something interesting to take away from it but I’d also suggest you not make the extremely short sighted jump to the conclusion that something is true just because a single study said it was so.
So, it’s okay to jump to a conclusion based on one study if you agree with it, but when you disagree, it’s a bad idea? Got it.
@mudflaps – I reserve judgment until a pretentious celebrity cabal tells me what to do.
On this one, it consists of Oprah, Ellen, Dr. Oz, and Michelle Obama.
Carl Spakler, you should support what’s true. Or just believe in Dan because he writes his bullshit for a cool hipster website and you do not. You truly define the word sucker.
@SKD why are you here? The only sucker is you.
About time someone figured me out! I’m here because someone sent me the link to piss me off and it worked. I got suckered into believing that people would appreciate gaining the knowledge that wheat gluten is not easily digestable for humans. If you are human Mr Ant Machete Man it’s a pity you are too much of a sucker to understand someone’s attempt to help suckers, in the face of so many fools who’ve convinced themselves other peoples suffering is fake for their own egomaniacal reasons, especially Dan. I’m a sucker because I thought people would blow up this bullshit and not support it making life harder for actual Celiacs (which you will never even know if I have or not).
I am a sucker Antie, you and all these suckers on here prove it.
“Keep in mind, we’re not talking about celiac disease, here.”
You should have led with this instead of that garbage headline. Intolerance and “sensitivity” are not the same. The former IS celiac and is far from bullshit.
Celiac Disease can only be accurately tested with a upper Gi where they take a sample from the small intestine directly, a blood test does show if you have it, but only if you are in an episode or if it is really bad. I have NEVER heard people that stop eating Gluten cause it made them fart and would be interested in his sample, cause i would like to get on that study. Gluten intolerance does go with IBS, if you have never experienced IBS then you are not intolerant to gluten, however I am forty and when i have gluten my face breaks out like a teenager (do not get see me after Thanksgiving! cause the stuffing makes it BAD!!!) and when I cut out gluten my face clears up and I start to lose weight drastically! I do nothing else to my diet, but cut out of the gluten, however it is expensive and my life does not allow me to do so sometimes. i have IBS really bad and have learned what not to have and I have been tested by blood only for Celiacs’ disease. I think that not all are Gluten free and it annoys me when they slap a gluten free label on things like Italian dressing, boy I hope that there is no gluten in it cause then it would not be Italian dressing! But I think what was not iterated enough was the fact that these are people that are not suffering from IBS these are only people who are in the fad, sadly all the people that i know that are gluten free fall into the IBS and other symptoms and not the farting ones! I would like to know the sample of this study??
Or in the case of my grandfather, if they shove a camera up your ass and find out your small intestine is completely void of villi, they tend to suspect Celiacs.
I dont know squat about gluten either. My girl doesn’t eat gluten -not to prevent a disease- but to lose weight. Is that effective?
Many people who go gluten free stop making or eating shitty processed foods and eat more fresh foods and do their own cooking which is often times the cause of feeling better and losing weight.
FUCK YES – I can’t wait to make fun of everybody I know who pretends to be gluten intolerant.
All zero of the friends you obviously have.
That banner pic makes me really want a fried Twinkie. Those things are the tits.
Did I miss something? Gluten SPECIFICALLY doesn’t do anything. But FODMAP’s DO? That’s hardly a win. Just sounds like run of the mill good scientific research to me.
As someone who works in a restaurant that makes a lot of bread products, the amount of people who come in and complain about not having anything gluten free is astounding and proves its nothing more than a fad. Now on the other hand we do get people who are Celiacs and thats a whole different story and much more understandable.
Don’t worry though guys. Global warming is totally true and all they need to fix it is your tax dollars.
What will my obese coworker blame now?
My finacee was pretty sick for years. They wanted her on different kinds of meds and nothing worked. Tested negative for Celiac Disease. Every day had terrible shaking and stomach cramps. Sometimes her period wouldn’t come for six months at most. She stopped gluten and all those symptoms went away. Everything regulated. Stop making such bold statements based off of one guy’s study. You’re just trying to get site hits by angering people.
If you want to talk to somebody who claims to have a “gluten intolerance” and not sound like such a d*ck… try this. “Oh… you mean you started eating a ton of fruits, veggies and lean meats and you felt like a million bucks?? And based on that you diagnosed yourself with a gluten intolerance?? I think your methods might be flawed.”
While I’ll admit, most “glutards” are completely clueless, I do feel a lot better when I avoid “gluten foods” probably because they contain so much other crap that isn’t any good for you. Whether gluten is a poison to our system or not, cutting it out usually means eating a ton of easily digestible, high nutrient foods… it’s no miracle that people who eat this way feel better and lose weight.
See my post below. A Low-FODMAP diet actually eliminates a TON of fruits and veggies. So, according to this study you would actually feel worse with a high fruit/veggie diet unless you happened to focus on specific Low-FODMAP produce.
Above. Shit.
Okay- just want to say a quick comment…
I am a celiac and it is no joke. Yes the intolerance is not legit, but some of us celiacs do get stuck going out to eat for birthdays and other events (even though I try to avoid eating out… because gluten= seizures and malnutrition) I do not appreciate it when restaurant staff does not take my allergy seriously, I ended up in the hospital once because a waitresses didn’t take it seriously and I ended up sick because she didn’t remake a meal.. she just removed the role and brought it back (which I was not aware of until I got seriously sick). So be aware that when someone asks for a gluten free menu, they might actually have a serious allergy. just my input to this…
He mentions “Keep in mind, we’re not talking about celiac disease, here. Celiac disease is very much a real and terrible thing. We’re talking about “Oh, I’ve stopped eating gluten, because I have a ‘sensitivity.’” – YET Gluten Intolerance is in fact Celiac Disease – WTH
what does it main reason for the Gluten intolerance?
[gojiprobrazilhelp.com]
There is a disease that is caused by intolerance to gluten, Coeliac Disease which is a serious disease of the intestinal tract, Gluten intolerance must be diagnosed by a physician, you cannot diagnose yourself, many people that say they are Gluten intolerant are more likely suffering irritable bowl syndrome which is entirely different and usually caused by eating too little fibre, too much sugar and too much vegetable oil.
” In all participants, gastrointestinal symptoms consistently and significantly improved during reduced FODMAP intake, but significantly worsened to a similar degree when their diets included gluten or whey protein. Gluten-specific effects were observed in only 8% of participants. ”
So that tracks pretty much with a lot of GF people I know. They get better on a FODMAP diet, and worse on gluten or whey. Wheat is a no-brainer … it is HIGH IN FODMAPS. So if you react to FODMAPS, don’t eat wheat. It is true a lot of people say they are “gluten intolerant” when they are actually reacting to FODMAPS, but since wheat is the biggest source of both of these in most diets, the cure is the same.
It was good for me to figure out the FODMAP thing though, because fructose is a big deal to people who react to FODMAPS. So I avoid wheat AND sugar (most all sugars are high in fructose, not just HFCS). It is very nice not to have IBS! My food is actually way more tasty these days, because we are more careful in crafting meals (not just eating frozen pizza!).
For those of you who are irritated by people’s food reactions … there is a special karma for you waiting when you discover your own food reactions. Just sayin’.
If you profess “gluten-free,” but can’t actually tell me what gluten is or in what foods it is found, I am going to spray-fart my Wheaties-only diet all over your breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Con gusto.
The interesting thing is that people who get sick if they eat bread and pasta in the U.S. say they don’t suffer the same effects when they eat it in Europe. Europe doesn’t allow genetically modified food.
Okay, I retract my previous statement … THIS would be the stupidest thing in these comments.
@Dan Seitz, instead of shaming people with GI issues, you should focus more on the fact that, while gluten intolerance is likely not a thing, those that find relief in GI symptoms by reducing their gluten intake may actually be suffering from a larger problem that is better remedied by following a low FODMAP diet.
It bothers me so much when people take progress in medical science as an excuse to shame those who held a previously perfectly scientifically valid assumption based on evidence.
Before making fun of people who have trouble ordering and enjoying a meal at most restaurants, maybe you could help them out by informing them about the fructose intolerance/malabsorption, which is what their problem actually us. Then let them know that they should see a GI specialist who can perform a methane breath test to confirm the diagnosis. And then maybe empathize with the people who have trouble ordering at a restaurant because you failed to realize that WHEAT (aka the primary ingredient that has gluten) is one of those foods with “short-chain molecules you find in pretty much everything.”
Are you a doctor? A licenced nutritionist?
Thanks for the info dude! Until now I had to rely on Jim Rome to filter the BS out of my life. I’m going to tell my Celiac-negative wife to ignore the rashes and intense stomach pain she experiences whenever she eats something containing gluten.
There is a difference between people who eat foods containing wheat then proceed to shit their brains out with nasty stomach craps and well to do trending douche bags choosing to avoid wheat products because Cozmo mag or Dr. Oz said they should. Believe me, the former LOOOOOOVE their wheat products and had no interest in giving up those foods. No one WANTS to eat fucking corn pasta or gluten free pizza dough! But there are people out there who don’t have celiac disease and can not have a nice cold heffewiezen because it means pain and fecal explosion.
Modern science is now starting to unlock the genetics of all wheat proteins so at some point we will be able to isolate the problems. Until then, people who had to give up wheat products will continue to hate all the jackasses who think gluten free diets make their hair shinier, their halitosis disappear, give them better erections, make the voices go away and cure autism. Fuck those people.
Dos anyone know how to actually read and understand this (or any study)? I sure do:
An order effect was observed which means that they messed up the crossover
The subjects weren’t properly blinded. Possibly there was an inadequate washout period, OR they were lazy (likely), OR they didn’t have the money/time to start over after the order effect.
An order effect invalidates a crossover study.
To see this look at the effects of low vs high gluten and more bloating happened with low…. ummm ok? So that’s clearly not right.
The general public needs to know that just because it’s a ‘study’ doesn’t make it correct. It’s an experiment.
When I saw this posted, as a Celiac and Sports Nutritionist who advocates an unprocessed food diet I was fuming. Atleast you did mention that if you are a celiac it must go. One thing you did right but truly that is the only thing you did right in this article. Gluten still must be eliminated from those suffering auto immune diseases, with allergies, and true intolerances (YES there are some that have this). It also MUST go for those struggling with weight. For those that who are not celiac, allergic or intolerant (there are some who truly are) and who don’t have an auto immune disease will they “die” from gluten- Maybe not,BUT, here is where you fully missed the boat. When you eat GLUTEN you are eating a processed food diet and THAT is the danger. By eating an uprocessed food diet you lower your risk of cancer, heart disease, type II diabetes, obesity, the list goes on and on. Unprocessed foods are naturally gluten free. So good for you, you encouraged people to eat gluten… You also showed your ignorance to the REAL problems and dangers of processed foods. How exactly has your article helped people lead a healthier life? More on this here: [self-promotion link removed]
I get the sense that Dan Seitz and the editor of this page aren’t really interested in doing any meaningful analysis that can actually help people who struggle with these issues. It would actually take alot of work to critically assess all of the information out there, and all Dan’s really interested in is boosting his credentials as Gen-X BS Exposer in Chief and moving on to rail against the next thing that annoys him.
LOL – Unfortunately the only BS around here is from the author who appears willing to ignore hundreds of studies world wide that not only show that non-celiacs gluten intolerance exists, but it outnumbers celiacs by a ratio of 6:1 Luckily, he’ll always be able to get a job with most of the major news networks who base their stories more on controversy and shock value than actual fact.
For the peeps that don’t know, Gluten is a simple binding protein found in most grains, wheat, rye, barley, corn, maize etc. & to a lesser degree in oats and not at all in rice.
It’s the naturally occurring protein that makes bread ‘cushy.’ Without it, you have to use a whole lot of butter, oil, or some other kind of fat, otherwise your bread would come out like sand.
Surprise! You can always find a bunch of fools, tools and/or quack doctors online to validate your bullshit as truth. Healthy people make broke physicians. Eat your gluten Dan, lots of it, and trust your doctors and the Mayo Clinic and the FDA to keep you in good health. Just make sure you’re insured! ‘Gluten is a harmless little protein’=’I have absolutely no idea what I’m talking about, done zero research but trust me because I write for a hip website’.
Try hating on something worthwhile. Good luck suckers.
Yes! I don’t understand all the hating on non-celiac gluten sensitivity. This is the most ignorant piece of trash I have wasted time reading. I love how people are so annoyed by those of us who can’t eat Twinkies. Why not feel sorry for us and wish us well? I am sick, goddammit! How about instead of laughing at me that I can’t eat my grandma’s awesome biscuits and saying I am fucking stupid and imagining things, maybe go, “hmmm, glad that isn’t me” and move on.
My take away from this study is that, based on the incessant blaring of my butt trumpet this morning, I’ll be dead by the end of the day.
news.discovery.com/human/why-you-should-probably-stop-eating-wheat-121214.htm
Man you are really mad about someone using a scientific study to debunk the only thing that makes you feel special. Keep trusting whatever bags of dumbass you get your info from pretending you are somehow smarter then everyone else, as you troll a website.
We are entitled to our own opinions fellow troll, not our own facts. You’re right about me because you know me so well. Sucker.
gluten is called gluten for a reason, it is a glue like substance that when digested gets stuck in the intenstines because it does not digest well. Things like itchiban digest very poorly in the body. Things like white flour should never be eaten by human beings because it is pure gluten and very unhealthy. This is due to all the fiber being removed from the wheat that would help the gluten be digestible. People who are gluten sensitive get sick from this because it is not healthy for the body, insensitive individuals just don’t notice what its doing to their body so they don’t care, just like they don’t notice the effects of all the other toxic unhealthy shitty food people eat in this society until they get sick with a really bad disease.
if you put shit into your body like white flour and other garbage it will eventually turn your body to shit and make you really sick.
This is a terrible article. Ignore the research at your own risk. If you are not sick yet, then that is super great for you. Leave the rest of us alone to do what we can to get well. Keep your big mouths shut about stuff you do not understand. [www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov]
I don’t understand all this hating. I guess non-celiac gluten sensitivity might seem funny to someone who doesn’t know anything about it but only if they have some kind of mean streak… What is so funny about autoimmune disease? NCGS is a real thing. It isn’t called gluten intolerance. You can test for it now. These tests are only four years old. Dr. Aristo Vojdani developed the tests. [www.cyrexlabs.com] and Dr. Alessio Fasano discovered Zonulin and his peer-reviewed studies explain how gluten interacts with the immune system in every single person who eats it. [www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov]
Sooo, it’s not the gluten but IS something that gluten rich foods contain that non-gluten foods don’t…that means that people with intestinal distress will still be more healthy for avoiding gluten. Maybe all you naysayers should re-read the article and realize that he’s saying there’s still an issue, just not the one people thought…IF he’s correct.