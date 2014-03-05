'Goat Simulator' Gets The Perfect Release Date

#Video Games
03.05.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

Goat Simulator may have started as a joke, but it’s become a full-fledged game. And yes, it’s coming soon. Very soon. On what is arguably the perfect date for a wonky physics game about trashing parties and licking things.

Yes, Goat Simulator will be arriving April 1st, according to Coffee Stain Studios. And it will be arriving on Steam, no less. And now it even has objectives and stuff!

Essentially, your goal, as a goat, is to destroy stuff in the most elaborate way possible. Destroying a table will get you points, destroying a table by crashing into it from above or hitting it with the axe stuck to your tongue will get you more points. The development team has compared it to the Tony Hawk franchise, and that seems bizarrely apt; as a game, the appeal is less mastery and more figuring out how to do the most ridiculous thing possible in the most ridiculous way possible.

So, if you want to get some goat, which is sadly not Goat Simulator’s tagline, keep an eye out on Steam April 1st. And remember, it’s Steam Workshop compatible, so you can start building new objects and levels immediately. Yes, you can build your town, or your office, or the Citadel, and then trash it with a goat. Truly, we live in a Golden Age of gaming.

Via The Escapist

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGScoffee stain studiosGoat Simulatorjokes made realpc gamingvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP