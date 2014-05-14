Godzilla: A Viewer’s Guide To Every ‘Godzilla’ Movie

Finding The Right Cuts
First of all, there’s a big difference between the “American” cuts of Godzilla movies and the Japanese cuts, not to mention in quality, especially when Devlin and Emmerich are involved. A lot of Godzilla movies will make more sense in the original Japanese. Well, to the degree that any movie about a giant nuclear lizard fighting space aliens the size of skyscrapers and talking to his frenemy the giant moth makes sense in the first place. But you get what I’m saying.
The problem was that, for decades, finding the Japanese cuts was a pain in the ass. Godzilla films were chopped up like salad and tossed together however it made sense. Similarly, the English dubs range from actually pretty good to mind-blowingly terrible. The dialogue just had to match the lip movements, not make a lick of sense, so you’ll hear things like “Awwwww, banana oil!”
This has been changing: Sony owns the American home video rights and lately has put out DVDs with both cuts. But check the back to make sure you’re not getting an already slightly incoherent movie turned into essentially dadaist art via editing.
Avoiding (Or Finding) The Really Bad Movies
Secondly, we need to talk about the eras of Godzilla. Yes, there are eras.
The Godzilla most people know and love is the Showa era Godzilla, the series of films starting at 1954 and concluding in 1975. This is where you’ll find the sheer concentrated goofiness of the series, bar the first two or three. The first stop is, of course, the original Gojira; watch the Japanese cut, which is a lot more serious and solemn than the American recut, and directly inspired the 2014 remake.
Some of these movies are actually pretty intentionally funny in their own right: Mothra Vs. Godzilla, Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Dragon, and Destroy All Monsters are all Godzilla classics and highly recommended viewing. Some… well, some are Godzilla Vs. Megalon. As a general rule the further you get into the Showa era, the more the tightening budgets, kiddie focus, and general malaise of the Japanese film industry show, until you get stuff like this:
Oh, also, they’re jaw-droppingly racist. Admittedly, none of the Godzilla movies are as bad as the infamously insensitive Half Human, which basically said Japan’s native Ainu people were deformed inbred freaks. But there are a whole lot of extras in brown body paint playing “native peoples,” and it can be a little jarring.
The next era is the Heisei era, which ran from 1985 to 1995. The Heisei films are, as a rule, blandly competent; the special effects and suits are better, but fans (myself included) go back and forth on the relative merits. They’re rarely cheesy enough to be so bad they’re good, yet rarely good enough to be genuinely enjoyable on their own merits.
Finally, there’s the Millenium era. Arguably, this is the best era for Godzilla. In addition to one of the best Godzilla movies ever made, Godzilla Mothra King Ghidorah: All Out Monsters Attack, Toho made the smart decision to not try and maintain continuity: Each one of these movies spins off the 1954 original, freeing up the filmmakers to do everything from goofy Godzilla to vicious, monstrous Godzilla.
It’s capped off with the absurd blowout Godzilla: Final Wars, where Godzilla essentially kicks the ass of every single kaiju Toho has featured in the series before retiring.
So, what to watch?
My brother had a huge VHS collection of Godzilla movies. There was one that involved a fat school kid who was bullied, baby godzilla that talked like Barney and a whole bunch of hilariously awful shit.
Good ol’ Minilla.
Yep! I think the movie was called Godzilla’s Revenge, which makes it sound like an action movie but really it was a goofy as fuck piece of shit.
You are correct, that is “Godzilla’s Revenge.” And it’s awful.
Serious G fan here since I was little. Great suggestions overall.
If you can find it, throw in Godzilla vs. Biollante, the seriously underrated direct sequel to The Return of Godzilla.
Also consider Ebirah, Horror of the Deep (American cut: Godzilla vs. the Sea Monster) which has a surprisingly thorough human plot. Kind of King Kong-like, in a good way.
So bad it’s good: Check out 1994’s Godzilla vs. Space Godzilla. How goofy? So goofy that in the next film Toho decided to kill Godzilla off. But the design of Space Godzilla rocks.
Take out Final Wars, which barely has any Godzilla in it and is more of an X-Men knockoff overall. The cameos by old monster suits do not save it.
Biollante is just proof Japan really really loves tentacles.
Biollante is an underrated movie, I agree.
I agree on Final Wars. It feels more like a vehicle to introduce Awesome Mutant Squad than a true send-off for Godzilla. There’s plenty of Godzilla action, but overall the film is wildly uneven, and the prolonged finale is absurdly overstuffed.
Space Godzilla was really really really bad ass. I loved his big, doofy-looking shoulder crystals.
But I gotta say as far as “OH SHIT” terrifying creatures go… It was always a toss-up between Biollante and Destroyah. I wanna see them duke it out.
Best part of Final Wars (spoiler alert? I mean, how can you not know this?)
When the REAL Godzilla kills the American 1998 knockoff Zilla in something like seven seconds flat.
So if I wanted a hard copy collection of all the original cut films where should I look
I used to have a big DVD box set of most of the older ones I found on Ebay, I’d start there.
ALL of the original cuts? Oof.
The good news is that Sony just put out a MESS of Blu-Rays, and I believe they feature the original Japanese cuts (or at least one of them). So that’s eleven, right there.
The bad news is that the Japanese cuts have been hard to find because Toho spent decades keeping them off the American market. It’s hard enough finding original cuts of foreign cult films in the first place, without the distributor actively working against you. Even when they did agree to it, the home video rights are a clusterf***.
The sorta good news is that the Japanese cuts can be fairly easy to find kinda sorta legally. You might want to invest in a multi-region DVD player and buy imports, which usually have English subs.
Godzilla vs. Destroyah is a favorite of mine from the 90s, and probably the only one from that period that I care to go back and watch from time to time. Nuclear Godzilla and Alien knockoffs is enough for me.
I also think GMK is a little overrated, but still good. It felt like Shusuke Kaneko already covered the mknsters of legends theme better in the 90s Gamera trilogy (Particularly the third movie), which are kind of my benchmark for the genre.
Final Wars is a fun one – its like the Fast Five of G movies.
I agree Kaneko’s Gamera trilogy is better, but I think he did a superb job of mixing the over-the-top aspects of Godzilla with the serious tone.
Where does this fit in? [youtu.be]
1. Godzilla versus King Kong: only the Japanese cut, where Godzilla wins. The American cut with King Kong winning is fucking ridiculous
2. No love for Godzilla Meets Bambi”?
NOT CANON. Also it’s on YouTube.
*Pushes glasses up nose into full upright position* Not all the Millennium films are sequels to the 1954 original; some are sequels to their Millennium predecessors. Godzilla vs. Megaguirus is the sequel to Godzilla 2000, while Tokyo SOS is the sequel to Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla.
Growing up in small town PA the only Godzilla movie I could find as a kid was Godzilla vs. The Sea Monster
What I am saying here is, thank god for netflix
Dude, I grew up in Bethlehem. I remember PIX11’s Monster Week from when I was a kid. My dad would let me cough twice in front of my mom and suddenly I had two days off to do nothing but watch Godzilla movies. God I loved Monster Week.
I have lovingly watched every Godzilla movie since I went through my insane Japanese-everything phase in my early teens, and I approve everything that was said here. I never really realized how bad G vs. Megalon was, but in hindsight…
Also, I got my start on Godzilla 1985, so don’t you go bad-mouthing my origins (movie and my birth year!).
To be fair, they were working with no budget, a terrible script, and a worse character. Jet Jaguar was weak.
I love Godzilla vs Megalon. That move is so fantastically awful. The little kid, man, that kid killed me.
It’s terrible, and frankly the fact that there are any number of cuts floating around (the US distributor kept chopping into it, they claimed to keep a G-rating) just makes matters worse. It might be the most heavily bootlegged G-film in history.
Call me crazy but I actually enjoyed Godzilla vs the Smog monster. It was such a strange somewhat psychedelic movie. Also the smog monster had multiple forms to keep things interesting. I was legit scared when he would take on the flying form and just kill everyone he flew over due to toxic gas. And as far as cheesy moments go, I feel like that’s the movie that ends with Godzilla using his atomic breath to “fly” backwards. I think that was honestly my first what the fuck moment.
Honestly, it’s not as bad as G-fans claim: Certainly Honda telling Banno “You ruined Godzilla” was a bit excessive. I respect Banno for his ambition.
But Dear God, it can’t pick a tone. Is it a preachy social issues picture? A horror movie? A goofy monster movie? An abstract film? All of the above?
Godzilla vs Hedoarh (1971) something u don’t see …: [youtu.be]
This has got to be worth something lol