Godzilla Throws His Weight Around In A New Clip

We’re only a few days from Godzilla arriving in theaters, and that, of course, means the studios are dealing out small clips to attract our attention. Which includes some military personnel learning the hard way Godzilla’s got a prehensile tail.
Also that the Big G, in this movie, likes to misdirect people. See for yourself:
It’s not a crucial moment in the movie, but it’s a nice touch that the military doesn’t quite know how to deal with the giant lizard trying to sink its ships. It also puts the shot of Godzilla reflected in the school bus windows into a little more context.
There’s also a new TV spot, mostly about Bryan Cranston being pissed off:
We’re glad they’re not trying to hide Godzilla at all. If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years, it’s that hiding Godzilla in your Godzilla movie never ends well. We’ll see what Warner Bros. has up their sleeve this Friday.
I saw an advance screening last night . This movie was everything it is hyped up to be . Godzilla looks bad ass . The 3D is on point . The sound effects shook you . It was a lot of fun .
Got to love those A-team Aiming skills.
Stop it. I can’t take it. I need to see this now. I don’t know why I’m so excited for this movie, but I’m thinking of drugging myself until Friday so it will appear to get here faster.
pssst Godzilla is going to suck and be entirely forgettable. see, i just saved you 15.00. you’re welcome.
Yeah so stay off the Golden Gate Bridge during times of danger.
Or rush hour
Godzilla saved the kiddies from the army men?
“Civilians on the bridge!”
On second thought, fuck the civilians. We’re on the bridge!. Stop shooting, assholes.
I really can’t wait for all the inter-departmental jokes to start appearing on my Feed. A friend has already shared it as an example of “Why we shouldn’t give the Navy missiles.”
Don’t shoot him. You’ll just make him angry.