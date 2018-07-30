A GOP Congressional Candidate Has Been Accused Of Having A ‘Bigfoot Erotica’ Fetish, To The Delight Of The Internet

07.30.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The race for Virginia’s hotly contended 5th Congressional District took a bizarre turn on Sunday night, and it involves Bigfoot erotica. Yes, you read that correctly. Democratic candidate Leslie Cockburn is running against Republican Denver Riggleman, who has been criticized for campaigning alongside Senate candidate and member of the “fringe right” Corey Stewart. Stewart himself has drawn harsh criticism from fellow Republicans due to his alleged ties to White Supremacists — however that has absolutely nothing to do with this scandal in particular.

On Sunday evening, Cockburn tweeted screenshots of her opponent’s Instagram account (which is now private) showcasing his apparent interest in the mating habits of Bigfoot. “My opponent Denver Riggleman, running mate of Corey Stewart, was caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist,” she wrote. “Now he has been exposed as a devotee of Bigfoot erotica. This is not what we need on Capitol Hill.”

TAGSBIGFOOTdenver rigglemanPORN

