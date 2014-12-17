Someone Strapped A GoPro To A Bottle Of Fireball At A Holiday Party And The Result Is Marvelous

12.17.14 19 Comments

Forget beer pong and flip cup and all those other dumb drinking games. The cool kids are passing around bottles of liquor with a GoPro at parties now. Sure, there’s germs galore and way too many people (and a dog) are putting their mouths on the bottle, but whatever. We’re willing to sacrifice a mumps breakout for these fantastic screencaps of people looking at the GoPro.

