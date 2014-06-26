Governor Andrew Cuomo Has Granted New Yorkers An Extra Hour Of Lunch So They Can Watch The World Cup

United States Men’s National Team Coach Jürgen Klinsmann made even more fans happy this week when he shared a form letter that they could use to get out of work to watch America take on Germany in the 2014 FIFA World Cup today. The US can, of course, advance with a win, and that would be an incredible feat for the American team to get out of the “Group of Death” and play in the elimination round. America can also advance with a draw and some help in Group G’s other game, but my blood pressure can’t even handle thinking about that.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo showed his appreciation for Coach Klinsmann’s jovial gesture this morning by Tweeting his own signed letter for anyone in New York to use with their bosses today. Cuomo has “approved” for employers to allow an extra hour of lunch today so fans can watch the whole game, and then return to work so they can be unproductive, win or lose. So if you’re in New York and watching a crappy Internet feed, but you’d rather be losing your voice at a bar right now, go ahead and print this out and give it a whirl.

And here’s Klinsmann’s note if you’re running behind elsewhere.

UPDATE: Should both of these notes fail you, Charmin has everyone covered.

