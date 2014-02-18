‘Gran Turismo’ Can Turn You Into A Real-Life Racing Driver

Racing sims pride themselves on accuracy. That’s not really a secret. But Gran Turismo might have just won a lot of Internet arguments thanks to Jann Mardenborough.
Mardenborough has been in the news before, most notably for driving like an experienced pro in other forms of racing vehicles, and winning several Gran Turismo tournaments. But this marks the first time anybody who’s trained on a gaming console has transitioned to F1, according to The Guardian:
Mardenborough’s rise is unusual because up until two and a half years ago he had never seriously competed in motorsport. Following a successful test with Arden in November, after competing in the British and European Formula Three Championships last season, Mardenborough is now effectively part of the Red Bull stable.
To give you an idea of how unusual this is, the average path for an F1 driver is to start with karting and work their way up through various types of race cars until they demonstrate enough skill to be in F1. Essentially, Mardenborough jumped straight to the front of the line in a process that normally takes years. To be fair, Nissan helped out considerably, putting Mardenborough behind the wheel of race cars they’ve built, but the majority of his training has been with driving virtual cars on a virtual track.
It’s important beyond just being a feather in Sony’s cap. The claim that video games can teach actual, real-world skills is an incredibly controversial one in many quarters, for reasons both political and scientific. Although video games undeniably have their virtues when it comes to learning, it was unclear whether that translated to physical skill.
In at least one case, however, it genuinely has. If Mardenborough can hold his own as part of the Red Bull team, it’s going to have a lot of implications for gaming and education.
He can drive really well but to drive an f1 you need a lot of physical training just to withstand the pressure from the 6g, which you don´t get at a sim. I don´t know about this.
Eh this is more about a kid who has a natural talent in racing cars who never had the money, opportunity or desire to pursue it until now. The only think real life racing related that Gran Turismo can do is teach you how to spot the racing line, which is the easier of things racers have to learn. It can not teach car control, heel/toe shifting (which isnt really used with the advent of flappy paddle gear boxes) the sensation of traction, loss of that traction, the sensation of high speed in a controlled and small environment, how aerodynamics plays a roll in grip and the feel it gives you. Those are just a few of the things that professional racers deal with.
He also came from Nissan’s GT Academy. Which is nothing more than a professional racing school. It pairs kids who are good at GT with professional race car drivers to teach them how to race a car. Gran Turismo didnt teach him how to race, a professional driver did.
Having worked as a professional motorcycle racer and race car driver and as an instructor for both track days and racing schools, Ive found that there are some people who take to the concepts of racing and car control very quickly and some that never do. I think that this kid happened to be the perfect storm of talent and opportunity.
Then there is also the curmudgeonly old guy in me who says of course these kids are ok without having to learn the sensations of car control. The electronic race cars of today make it so they never have to have to those experiences! Back in my day we didnt have no fancy “traction control.” It was your right foot!
Now give me my Martini and Rossi and a Marlboro cigarette!
Oh, like Smokey Yunick wouldn’t have installed like 90% of modern features in cars if he had access to them. :-)