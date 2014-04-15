‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Will Connect To ‘The Avengers 3’ (Plus New Pictures)

#Bradley Cooper #Vin Diesel #Chris Pratt #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Marvel
Entertainment Editor
04.15.14 11 Comments

Guardians of the Galaxy seems to be an odd standalone in the Marvel cinematic universe, a film not linked directly to other Marvel movies. Or is it? DUN DUN DUN.

According to writer/director James Gunn in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Guardians of the Galaxy is “definitely connected to Avengers 3.”

The interview is hidden behind a paywall (boooo, hiss), but Screenrant summarizes:

Gunn confirms that Thanos will be motion-captured and animated, just like Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel). Gunn describes Thanos’ role in the villain hierarchy as the the “head of the snake.” […]

Come time for The Avengers 3, which debuts after a series of Phase 3 films we know little of (outside of the already-confirmed Ant-Man and Captain America 3), Thanos might be headed to Earth to collect some of the missing stones yet to be introduced and begin piecing together the Infinity Gauntlet – an artifact that when fused with the six gems gives him godlike power over the universe.

The Infinity Guantlet already made an appearance in Thor, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Thanos went after it in a future Marvel movie. But more importantly, does this mean the Guardians will eventually make their way to Earth to eat shawarma with The Avengers? The two groups already met recently in animated series Avengers Assemble. Maybe Marvel is prepping us for a future crossover in the movies. We’d watch Tony Stark and Peter Quill trade sarcastic comments anytime.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bradley Cooper#Vin Diesel#Chris Pratt#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel
TAGSBRADLEY COOPERCHRIS PRATTDAVE BAUTISTAGuardians of the GalaxyJAMES GUNNMarvelthanosThe Avengers 3VIN DIESELZOE SALDANA

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP