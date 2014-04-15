‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Will Connect To ‘The Avengers 3’ (Plus New Pictures)

Guardians of the Galaxy seems to be an odd standalone in the Marvel cinematic universe, a film not linked directly to other Marvel movies. Or is it? DUN DUN DUN.
According to writer/director James Gunn in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Guardians of the Galaxy is “definitely connected to Avengers 3.”
The interview is hidden behind a paywall (boooo, hiss), but Screenrant summarizes:
Gunn confirms that Thanos will be motion-captured and animated, just like Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel). Gunn describes Thanos’ role in the villain hierarchy as the the “head of the snake.” […]
Come time for The Avengers 3, which debuts after a series of Phase 3 films we know little of (outside of the already-confirmed Ant-Man and Captain America 3), Thanos might be headed to Earth to collect some of the missing stones yet to be introduced and begin piecing together the Infinity Gauntlet – an artifact that when fused with the six gems gives him godlike power over the universe.
The Infinity Guantlet already made an appearance in Thor, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Thanos went after it in a future Marvel movie. But more importantly, does this mean the Guardians will eventually make their way to Earth to eat shawarma with The Avengers? The two groups already met recently in animated series Avengers Assemble. Maybe Marvel is prepping us for a future crossover in the movies. We’d watch Tony Stark and Peter Quill trade sarcastic comments anytime.
Could they introduce the inhumans thus furthering quicksilver and Scarlett witches ties to both movies?
So it comes out before Avengers 2, but connects to Avengers 3?
In terms of bringing Thanos more to the forefront, yes.
Avengers 2 will have the Avengers fight Ultron. Avengers 3 is all about Thanos.
I realize all of this, it’s all fairly obvious. My question is, why wouldn’t it be released after Avengers 2?
They have a planned Guardians of the Galaxy sequel planned between Avengers 2 and Avengers 3.
Guardians of the Galaxy 2 will be the vehicle to set the stage for Thanos.
Also, who really gives a shit?!
That’s what I was wondering. If they have a sequel planned, then there are no issues. As far as who gives a shit – why in the world would you release a film that introduces a character that, as far as story line progression goes, won’t be important or in fact reintroduced for another 5 years?
Avengers 3 is coming out in 2019. If there wasn’t going to be a GotG 2, wouldn’t it makes sense to release that film, the one that sets up Thanos as the main Marvel antagonist, you know, with a year or 2 of the film where Thanos is the main antagonist…. not 5 years?
I just assumed that this is what was happening. It seems so clear to me with everything they have been doing. Where’s my inhaler?
I knew where all this was headed, yet I am fully engorged by the confirmation.
Every time I read an article about how cool, interconnected and far-reaching the Disney Marvel Universe is it just makes me that much angrier that those goddamn assholes at Fox are preventing Dr. Doom from getting the big screen love he deserves.