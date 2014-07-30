‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Roundup: Nathan Fillion’s Role Revealed, ‘Footloose’ Clip, And More

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Guardians of the Galaxy opens in just two days, so this may be our last chance to show you more videos and pictures and then totally ruin Nathan Fillion’s cameo for you. First up, the clip above, in which Peter Quill tries to convince Gamora to dance when she says, “I’m a warrior and an assassin. I do not dance.” He tries to change her mind by relaying the legend of Footloose, in which “a great hero named Kevin Bacon, teaches an entire city full of people with sticks up their butts that dancing, well, it’s the greatest thing there is.”

“Who put the sticks up their butts?” she asks, “That is cruel.”

I’m suspecting this is going to be a whole movie of Gamora and Drax taking things literally.

Moving on, Nerdist revealed what character Nathan Fillion is playing, and it’s not who was rumored, nor is he playing Captain Canuck despite the photographic evidence.

[SPOILER AHEAD] In the prison scene that was previewed for audiences, we noticed Lloyd Kaufman but we failed to notice the former Captain Mal. The big-blue-bruiser prison inmate that gets taught a lesson by Groot and Rocket Raccoon is voiced by Fillion. James Gunn didn’t even keep it a secret and we still missed him on first viewing.

I just blue myself.

Here is a brief featurette about Groot and Rocket Raccoon. Then again, all videos involving Groot and Rocket Raccoon are too brief.

We’ve also rounded up some of the set photos director James Gunn posted on Instagram.

It’s Oreo the Raccoon!

Via CBM, Nerdist, and James Gunn