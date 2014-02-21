Marvel Went Ahead And Released The Official ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Poster If You Didn’t Get Enough This Week

This has been a big week for Marvel’s big summer gamble, Guardians Of The Galaxy. The trailer hit a few days ago and I’ve sort of had it in my mind ever since. The movie looks like a lot of fun and the trailer, along with the ‘Meet The Guardians’ videos released today, really helped to introduce a team that your average viewer might not recognize.
Now we get the official poster from Marvel and it sort of feels like the polar opposite of the trailer. We once again get a full glimpse of the team, but it’s in that calming violet atmosphere at twilight. Where the trailer makes you feel like it is going to be non-stop hijinks with a tree prince and a bloodthirsty raccoon, this poster gives off the vibe that the Guardians are going to release an easy listening album next week.
Some folks want to compare Guardians of the Galaxy to Firefly. While that’s perfectly acceptable, I’d hate to see people running into this movie and expecting another Firefly movie and then curse the heavens when they don’t get it.
Still, my excitement level is high. I want this movie, flop or no flop and we have six more months to build the excitement. I’m a sucker for the cosmic Marvel Universe and to see it come to the film universe is great. Also we will finally get back to Thanos most likely, which can’t be a bad thing.
The “you’re welcome” ties the whole thing together. Almost makes the cheesey album cover look seem intentional, ya know?
Sure. I think that’s hard to convey to your average idiot going to the movies though. I’ll be honest, just give me a big ass character poster with Rocket Raccoon blasting away with two gigantic guns and I’ll line up now.
I want to like Coked Up Jesus’ comment but I can’t. There is no god.
Glad I’m not the only one. The poster looks cheesy and not very thought out. Though “You’re Welcome” is funny.
Gosh, I hope this isn’t another “Firefly” movie. I mean, I want it to be good…
YOU SHUT YOUR MOUTH.
I almost did that, but I actually like ‘Serenity’ and stuff. But it is an easy target.
Serenity ruled, Beastmode Ate My Baby.
Serenity is the shit, corny sometimes sure but that was part of the charm of this little movie that could… Im also a browncoat so I take it to heart.
Don’t get me wrong…I loved the series. The movie? Eh…not so much.
Overall I gotta say I’m with Beastmode, Serenity was a little underwhelming to me. Although that assassin guy did kick ass.
This poster kinda sucks balls. The movie still looks awesome, though.
how does it suck balls? they’re just posing there. it’s not like its a poster of just the title of the film. that would suck. this is cool. subtle but still enticing. I like it.
This movie went from borderline top 10 most anticipated movies of the year (in my mind) to easy top 3 in a matter of days. It could let me down, like Iron Man 3, or it could be THE best Marvel Studios film, yet, at least.
They looked better without the uniforms
I noticed they left ‘The Incredible Hulk’ off.
The “You’re Welcome” tag line does it for me. There is enough cheese there to make think it is totally corny on purpose.
Holy shit, let’s completely ignore the fun trailer that was released and find something to nitpick about the movie poster!
I noticed more of a comparison to Farscape, personally. At least if you’re just glancing at it.
This guy gets it.
Came here to say the same thing.
Just skimming all of the official plot synopsis it sounds so much like Farscape. I can’t wait.
Notice The Incredible Hulk isn’t mentioned on the poster?
That’s because the only Hulk movie worth mentioning is The Avengers.
Personally i think the poster is awesome, this and the trailer gives you a clear indication that they are gonna be cocky and have a big egos and feel like they are doing a service to the galaxy. The poses and the tagline all fit into that. It clearly is supposed to purposely look corny and is in complete contrast to the terrible posters Marvel put out for Thor 2 and IM3.
If GotG is anything like Firefly, I’m burning down everything.
because of happiness?
Not having read the comics I think this movie will be amazing! Plus if it is like Firefly/Serenity/Farscape well even better in my book. GotG has replaced Captain America 2 as my must watch movie of the year.
This is not a movie poster! Hollywood has taught me that movie posters have 1 of 2 things on them; 1: a giant floating head or 2: a guy with his back to me looking over his shoulder. OR both of those things.
This is obviously a fan made poster. Cant fool me!