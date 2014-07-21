These ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Videos And Posters Get Us Ready For The Sequel James Gunn Just Mentioned

Marvel hasn’t made us wait until Comic-Con to release new clips and posters from Guardians of the Galaxy . Below you’ll find four new videos and ten posters, but before all that, let’s talk about the very likely sequel (which will probably secure one of these release dates ).

Writer/director James Gunn was a guest on The Adam Corolla Show, where he said Marvel let him rewrite most of the script to fit his vision and — if the movie does well — they’ll bring him back for Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Screenrant transcribes Gunn’s interview:

“I’m actually in a somewhat weird position because if the movie does well, the I’m gonna make the sequel. And if it does okay then, well, I’ve already been offered other movies but I can only do those other movies if I don’t do the sequel, so it’s a weird situation.”

We won’t be surprised if Marvel announces something related to Guardians of the Galaxy 2 during Comic-Con later this week, whether or not Gunn is offered the job (although he should be).

Here’s the extended clip from Guardians of the Galaxy released this weekend, which is an extended version of the scene from this trailer in which Star-Lord argues with the rest of the Guardians about his 12% of a plan. It’s worth noting this clip does include spoilers. If you don’t want to know what Drax did on Knowhere, don’t watch this one.

We also have a “Meet Groot” TV spot, in which Groot introduces himself many times, beats up some bad guys, and is instructed by Rocket Raccoon not to drink from that public fountain. When a Raccoon is telling you something is unsanitary, you know you’ve gone too far.

The next clip shows the first meeting between Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Korath the Pursuer (Djimon Hounsou).

Finally, here’s a featurette in which Chris Pratt talks about what drew him to the role of Star-Lord, besides a wheelbarrow of cash.

Marvel also released a new batch of posters, including ones of Gamora (Zoe Saldana) not doing Dreamworks face this time, Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Yondu (Michael Rooker).

Continue to the next page for posters of Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace), Korath (Djimon Hounsou), Nova Prime Rael (Glenn Close), Rhomann Dey (John C. Reilly), The Collector (Benicio del Toro), and the Guardians.