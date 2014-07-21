These ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Videos And Posters Get Us Ready For The Sequel James Gunn Just Mentioned

Writer/director James Gunn was a guest on The Adam Corolla Show, where he said Marvel let him rewrite most of the script to fit his vision and — if the movie does well — they’ll bring him back for Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Screenrant transcribes Gunn’s interview:
“I’m actually in a somewhat weird position because if the movie does well, the I’m gonna make the sequel. And if it does okay then, well, I’ve already been offered other movies but I can only do those other movies if I don’t do the sequel, so it’s a weird situation.”
We won’t be surprised if Marvel announces something related to Guardians of the Galaxy 2 during Comic-Con later this week, whether or not Gunn is offered the job (although he should be).
Here’s the extended clip from Guardians of the Galaxy released this weekend, which is an extended version of the scene from this trailer in which Star-Lord argues with the rest of the Guardians about his 12% of a plan. It’s worth noting this clip does include spoilers. If you don’t want to know what Drax did on Knowhere, don’t watch this one.
We also have a “Meet Groot” TV spot, in which Groot introduces himself many times, beats up some bad guys, and is instructed by Rocket Raccoon not to drink from that public fountain. When a Raccoon is telling you something is unsanitary, you know you’ve gone too far.
The next clip shows the first meeting between Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Korath the Pursuer (Djimon Hounsou).
Finally, here’s a featurette in which Chris Pratt talks about what drew him to the role of Star-Lord, besides a wheelbarrow of cash.
Marvel also released a new batch of posters, including ones of Gamora (Zoe Saldana) not doing Dreamworks face this time, Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Yondu (Michael Rooker).
Continue to the next page for posters of Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace), Korath (Djimon Hounsou), Nova Prime Rael (Glenn Close), Rhomann Dey (John C. Reilly), The Collector (Benicio del Toro), and the Guardians.
Every time i see a pic of ‘the collector’ i cant help hearing Augustus St Cloud’s voice from the Venture Bros.
His pronunciation of Quizboy gave me the giggles every time.
hellooooooooo Nebula!
If Gunn was able to mold this to his vision, and it’s this awesomely weird, one has to wonder exactly how far out Wright’s Ant Man treatment was to warrant Marvel wanting to rewrite it.
I wonder if it was more of a tone issue, maybe he wanted to go straight comedy with it? I’ve been curious about the same thing. Wright has a bit more mainstream cache, though, maybe Gunn knew he needed to “go along to get along” to get this made and get higher profile gigs? Just spitballin’.
I heard he wanted it as a stand alone movie that wouldn’t play into the rest of the Marvel movies.
Sounds like Gunn had a reasonably pleasant time with Marvel then?
Will we see John C. Reilly and Peter Serafanowicz in the Nova helmets kicking ass? I mean, that has to happen, right?
It looks like Ronan’s ship attacks Xandar in the trailer. Fingers crossed.
@Brock Sampson
Maybe in the stinger he gives the helmet to Richard Rider/Sam Alexander and Nova is one of the Marvel mystery movies?
I have actually been rereading the “Annihilation” series since last week, and the whole Nova story arc has got me thinking about it a lot. I really do think it would be cool to somehow incorporate the Nova Corps and what happens with Richard Rider into it, but I just can’t see them going that route anytime soon. Maybe in a GOTG sequel. They have no clue how the “Cosmic” stuff will translate in terms of money yet. Would be a really big risk to commit to Nova without knowing how this one does first.