This Store Left Gamora Off Their ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ T-Shirts For The Dumbest Reason

If you go to Children’s Place, you’ll find lots of overpriced T-shirts, including ones with the hottest fictional characters. That includes the Guardians Of The Galaxy, unless you’re a boy, in which case, for some reason, Gamora is not featured.
To give you an idea of how strange this is, here’s the shirt in question, found by a Twitter account:
If you know anything about design, it’s a cluttered, messy and badly done shirt designed to cram in the entire team. Notice Rocket is just shoved in down in the corner there. Also, Drax appears to have been attacked by the dreaded villain Airbrush, or the artist mistook Dave Batista for Tor Johnson.
Still, we expect shoddy design from children’s clothes because, let’s face it, kids aren’t usually critiquing a picture on its framing or the arrangement of its visual elements. What’s weird is that Gamora is missing, and when you’re trying to cram in the whole team and leave her off at the same time, it’s a little awkward. What, would it have ruined the artist’s vision to stuff her in behind Star-Lord’s shoulder?
So, when asked about it, did Children’s Place say “Oh, we got them that way from the factory, ask Marvel?” or “Huh, that’s weird, we didn’t notice, we’ll ask our supplier?” No! They chose to say the one thing guaranteed to annoy the entire Internet:
Which… really? It’d be one thing if this were a Turtles shirt and we were talking April O’Neil, but if the Power Rangers, the Planeteers, the Avengers, and the Justice League, plus who knows how many other hero teams aimed at kids, have taught us anything, it’s that kids don’t care if there’s a woman on the team. Realistically, if your kid sees a woman on his shirt and says “Ick! A vagina!”, your problems go well beyond clothing him, although we will warn you that you don’t find many fedoras that fit an eight-year-old.
Anyway, because I have delusions of being a real journalist and don’t mind being added to a few more watch lists, I poked around the Children’s Place website and looked at their licensed boys tees, and this does appear to be a consistent policy. Whether that’s due to Marvel not making them or Children’s Place not stocking them is unclear. And they may not sell; it’s not like Children’s Place backed this assertion up with any data. Still, come on, guys, at least have the awareness to pass the buck.
UPDATE: We’re getting a lot of comments that this isn’t just one store, but across the board. That indicates it’s a specific decision by Marvel, which is pretty strange. We’ve contacted Marvel PR to see if they can offer any insight.
I’ve got to say, regardless of anything else… goddamn that shirt’s fugly. I get it, it’s for kids, it’ll get destroyed in a week anyway, but come on, how do you mistake a child for a 1976 Plymouth Voyager?
It’s not just Children’s Place. I was in Walmart last week and at the Guardians merchandise stand, NO Gamora items. Also, Gamora had a very limited presence on the display, being in the back of the group shot on top of the display and nowhere on the display sides.
This feels fake. The first two sentences of the second paragraph are written in a different font from the rest of the email.
Copy-paste. There are probably different email systems involved, Gmail in particular hates the feces out of anything not from Gmail.
The reason is simple: if you leave off Gamora, Zoe Saldana doesn’t get her licensing fee, which was probably higher than that of the other live-action actors combined. Notice how Star-Lord is so often merchandised with the mask and not as lovable, marketable Chris Pratt.
Excellent point, although why Batista would be cheap enough to feature then is beyond me.
Because Big Dave only gets the Big Bucks when he’s in blue
All speculation, but Batista was probably just happy to be there in a Marvel movie and took a standard Disney deal. Zoe, on the other hand, might have felt a little shafted on Star Trek since most of that crap revolved around Kirk and Spock and went for a bigger slice.
Disney, of course, has ways around that shit.
Or his likeness is already merchandised to WWE and technically speaking, in make-up he’s “Drax” and that’s owned by Disney.
i think licensing fees might have something to do with it too. however, a few months ago i got a box set of guardians action figures and it did not include gamora either. the toys were based on the comics version not the movies so no licensing fees were involved.
It’s not just Children’s Place. My son got a different GotG t-shirt (purchased from The Disney Store) for his birthday as well as a pair of GotG pajamas (from Walmart) and in both cases the whole team is depicted except Gamora. He noticed she was missing, and was bummed out by it.
Marvel and DC both have this problem in all their merchandising, you want proof just try to find your kid a Supergirl action figure in a store. The closest you might get is maybe one of those “Little People” Wonder Woman dolls.
I’ll cut them both some slack because I know some buyers at toy stores, and the world of comics merchandising is… complex. Both DC and Marvel tend to view their action figures as “collectibles” as opposed to toys, and the market as adults instead of kids. In addition, toy stores basically do not want to stock it if it doesn’t have a cartoon or a hit movie, and can’t be sold for less than $10.
Dan, I say this regretfully as a man who now has kids on both sides of the aisle…what toy are you looking at that’s less than $10? Star Wars figures are like $12 a pop it seems.
Unless you mean the generic “Action Soldiers” at Wal-Mart, which are at least better quality than the generic swap meet toys I ran across in my youth. Except the fake Voltrons, those were CHOICE.
@porkythefirst Sorry, should have clarified: $10 wholesale. That’s another factor; toy stores tend to by products by the shipping container, apparently.
I bought my daughter a little people Wonder Woman and Batgirl just this weekend!
@DevilDinosaur My daughter doesn’t like “Little People” that much. She loves Super-Girl and Wonder Woman tho and every time we see Super Hero stuff at the store she digs through the action figures looking for them and never finds any. And if she does find anything Super-Girl or Wonder Woman related, its all pink and glittery and she hates that shit.
@josh wilkinson There a comics shop near where you live? One of my FLCS is practically a toy store, that might be a good resource for cheap figures.
@Dan Seitz The closest comic shop is 20 miles from here and the regulars act like jack asses about bringing my daughter there. Grown ass men being dicks to a 4 year old is enough to loose my business for good.
@josh wilkinson Fun fact: Ms. Marvel, you know, Marvel’s great bid to bring in the ladies? It moves 50,000 copies through shops, and another 50,000 digitally. Generally a comic moves 10 to 20% of its copies through digital sales. Nobody has yet wondered why, perhaps, women might want to buy comics digitally.
@Dan Seitz Its because of the insecure man children who treat them like lepers and are generally hostile towards them when they go in the shops. I know not all comic fans or comic shops are like this but there are enough of them that are to make the rest look bad. I have loved comics all my life, not because its a guy thing, but because I just love reading them and its very sad that I’m prevented from sharing my joy from comics with my kid just because some dude with a neck beard doesn’t think she belongs in a comic shop.
@josh wilkinson Yeah, my daughter is 1 so the little people are right up her alley. My son is 4 and he really loves the Imaginext line of DC toys. I know they make a Harley Quinn because we have her and I’d be surprised if they don’t make a Wonder Woman. Probably out of luck with supergirl though. good hunting!
There is another reason why we prefer to buy comics online: the stores are not only full of guys being judjemental and from time to time asking dumb questions to “prove our knowledge” but also those trying to hit on us and throwing a tantrum over a “no, sorry”.
(You would think big bang theory exaggerated greatly with the comics store customer’s reaction to Penny, but no. )
I really, really, REALLY, wish you luck and hope that by the time your little girl grows and starts to go to comic stores she can enjoy it and find good friends without second intentions and won’t have her fan satus questioned.
I hope all this stigma will be left behind and she and all the rest of the new generation of female comic fans will get to go to comic shops and have the best of time there!
Was it also a coincidence that Gamora had the least fleshed-out and memorable backstory of any of the Guardians (with the exception of Groot…)? Generally speaking, she was also the least interesting of the characters as well with the least defined and interesting skill set.
Star-Lord: Cool gear, nifty fighting skills, funny, charismatic, leader
Groot: living tree, grows, shrinks, regenerates, unpredictable, funny
Rocket: experimental mutant raccoon, good with guns, tech whiz, funny
Drax: seeks vengence for murdered family, burly badass, super strength (?), funny
Gamora: female, green, daddy issues (?), competent combat skills, tougher than average (?)
Honestly, her character WAS unfortunately forgettable.
And yet we’ve had three Punisher films and Elektra and Catwoman.
From what I’ve read, it’s not just Marvel, but the issue goes all the way up to Disney and how they treat all of their franchises “aimed at boys” in the same manner. Earlier this summer there was a pretty big controversy when people found that when Disney stocked Star Wars toys in their own stores, Princess Leia was nowhere to be found.
Good link, thanks!
If this is tied in with Disney, its consistent with the not only the Princess Leia toy debacle The Evil Twin pointed out, but the outrage & backlash over the initial Episode VII casting that only featured Carrie Fischer as a prominent female lead.
You could even stretch the comparison a little further with the domino effect of “Mars Needs Moms” flopping at the box office, which caused “John Carter of Mars” to be released as just “John Carter,” but at no point was it going to be called “The Princess of Mars” because Disney is taking a decidedly antiquated approach to marketing to boys vs. girls.
And this is the company publishing probably the best female superhero book on the stands right now. OH GOOD.
Wait… should I have typed ‘boys v girls’ instead to seem more relevant?
This isn’t just shirts or a DC problem, My son has a couple Justice League cups and stickerbooks that don’t have Wonder Woman in them. In fact now that I think about it he has Justice League shoes and a shirt that also doesn’t have Wonder Woman on them.
ack, meant to say Marvel problem.
this has been all over for the past couple of weeks… gamora is included in limited team merchandise but available in solo pieces, etc. paul dini talked about it recently…
[io9.com]
When ”gay” as a pejorative makes its big comeback, this should be what it means. Something like “passively misogynistic to the point of stupidity”. Like how South Park repurposed “fag” to mean “obnoxious motorcycle enthusiast” and Christopher Titus got “retarded” to mean “Rihanna”.
Maybe it was because of a copyright on the Dreamworks face.
A friend of mine has an Avengers t-shirt without Black Widow -_-
This is not even just about femele role models anymore:
Popular media logic: “Let’s exclude girls from boy’s toys because… because… well, you boys don’t know how to play with girls, right?”
Little boys: *don’t give a fuck, don’t understand gender roles, just want colourful characters to play with*
Little boys when they grow up: “We don’t understand women, they are strange”
Popular media logic: “see, they wouldn’t have known what to do with these toys anyway, so good we only gave them male action figures, so they don’t grow up even more confused”
Popular media logic: “And god forbid if a boy wants to play with figures of attractive women. No no no, sure he will turn gay. Hey’ have this beefy, almost naked male action figure, this is straight as it gets. “
Or are we all overlooking the frickin obvious…. The Christian Right , which has the USofA in its clutches as tightly as any Kree fanatic, is not happy about a character named Gamora (a spelling derivative of Gomorrah) which was a mythical city destroyed by Thanos (I mean ‘god’) in one of the most convoluted fantasy tomes of all time.
ya know… i was going to comment on the article and the insane amount of sexism that is virtually bred into our children in this nation… but then i decided i would touch on your pithy little ” if your kid sees a woman on his shirt and says “Ick! A vagina!”, your problems go well beyond clothing him” and the amount of homophobia that is virtually bred into our society instead.
Once I’m done laughing at you for jumping to the idea that joke was about the kid being gay instead of a misogynist (Note the fedora joke that immediately follows it), I’m going to ask you why you think gay men are vampires that can only be warded off with lady parts.
What I don’t understand is if Disney can put out so much shit regarding their princesses, why they can’t put the female characters from other franchises on merch, especially if they want to appeal to both genders. Black Widow and Gamora not being included is insulting to the fans. Even Mark Ruffalo tweeted to Target about his kids not seeing Black Widow on anything. I’m not sure why after all the backlash they’ve been getting they don’t change their dumb policies.