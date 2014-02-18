Get Excited For The ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Trailer With These Awesome Teaser Images

UPDATE: First full trailer available HERE.

The first real, official trailer for Guardians of The Galaxy doesn’t hit until tomorrow on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Thankfully Marvel was kind enough to tease what they had in store with these images released through USA Today and I was instantly excited for the movie.

It has always been the craziest idea to spring from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but I feel that this will be a pleasant surprise to everyone. The comic series is nothing short of great and I think the movie is going to have the perfect blend of crazy and superhero action to satiate audiences.

Not to mention that they already have an entire toy line devoted to the movie. Marvel is definitely betting on kids wanting to dress up like Rocket Raccoon for Halloween and I’m behind that 100%. Be sure to check back tomorrow for your chance to see the full trailer in all of its glory. I have high hopes.

