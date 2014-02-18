Get Excited For The ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Trailer With These Awesome Teaser Images

UPDATE: First full trailer available HERE.
The first real, official trailer for Guardians of The Galaxy doesn’t hit until tomorrow on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Thankfully Marvel was kind enough to tease what they had in store with these images released through USA Today and I was instantly excited for the movie.
It has always been the craziest idea to spring from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but I feel that this will be a pleasant surprise to everyone. The comic series is nothing short of great and I think the movie is going to have the perfect blend of crazy and superhero action to satiate audiences.
Not to mention that they already have an entire toy line devoted to the movie. Marvel is definitely betting on kids wanting to dress up like Rocket Raccoon for Halloween and I’m behind that 100%. Be sure to check back tomorrow for your chance to see the full trailer in all of its glory. I have high hopes.
The image of all the team walking down a hallway trope made me pop a nerd boner.
They’ve got a tree man!
I’m very interested. That being said, I get feeling that this could bomb hard, John Carter style.
Gotta be in the back of their minds. I never would’ve dreamed they’d sell it as hard as they are selling it though. Toys, costumes, product placement. If you told me even five years ago that there would be a Guardians of the Galaxy movie, I’d laugh you out of the building.
They’d have to rename it “Peter Quill”.
This movie tanking hard could possibly, just maybe, see Hollywood back off on this whole superhero kick. Now that would be something.
as long as the trailer makes it a point to say “academy award nominee bradley cooper as rocket racoon” and all true “nerds” come out to support it, the film should do fine. but between comic fans, kids, wwe fans, avatar fans, parks and recs fans, will ferrell/adam mckay fans, glenn close fans?, dr. who fans, and hobbit fans this movie has something for everyone.
The difference is that the film has quite a few recognizable names in the cast(Diesel, Cooper, Saldana) and will probably be marketed A lot better than John Carter. It also has the advantage of having the name Marvel attached to it. Having one of the characters be an animal will get little kids interested as well.
@mexicant1 don’t forget fast/furious fans, iron giant fans, and walking dead fans (Michael rooker) and slither fans. if only it had Nathan fillion in it then firefly fans would be on board for sure. although I think they’re probably going to see it anyway.
As long as Rocket is shooting from atop Groot (god, that .gif was glorious), I am in the tank.
Fingers crossed for a Cosmo the talking dog cameo.
holy crap yes, in the gotg sequel we should get nova, quasar, cosmo, and adam warlock.
Like we weren’t already excited.
Goddamit. When I heard that they were making a movie about a tree and a talking racoon with machineguns I said no. This is the line. This is too stupid . But now I actually want to see it. Damn you Marvel. What kind of pact with the devil have you made?
Sometimes stupid can be a good thing. For example: Gun tooting Raccoon= good stupid and robot testicles like in Transformers 2 = bad stupid
I’ve never read the comics, but I’m so looking forward to this. Looks like the lighting is better than that Thor 2 scene as well which is good, and I’m hoping Marvel will have the savvy to market this right for it not to be a flop…but then you never know.
I’ve deliberately avoided reading anything regarding this movie because talking raccoon+guns has to be the closest anyone has come to taking my childhood action figure stories and making them come to life.
teaser trailer
[www.youtube.com]
The thing that bodes well is none of these actors are a level, real chance to impress for them all.