Guy Builds Functioning LEGO Gears of War Lancer, Stays Indoors (Video)

10.03.11 6 years ago

I’d be lying if I didn’t say that I’ve been spending a lot of time indoor lately, shredding apart enemies in Gears of War 3. That said, some people just can’t help but overachieve, like the PlumBrothers and what they’ve been up to during their own free time. This, my friends, is a custom built LEGO Lancer, just like the very ones that our favorite Gears drag around the battlefield. Even more impressive, the damn thing fires rubber bands (semi-auto or automatic), reloads using ammunition clips and even sports a motorized plastic chainsaw up front. Well played, boys, well played.

And since photographs are never enough for us nerds, after the jump is an 8 1/2 minute long demonstration of the weapon’s capabilities; like its ability to make people jealous and get stolen. Furthermore, the video features a breakdown of the Lancer, so you can actually make note and build yourself your own. Or maybe build one for your significant other? I don’t know, it’s your life, do what you want.

[via technabob]

