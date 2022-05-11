You can always count on Gwyneth Paltrow to read the room.

As millions of parents worry about not being able to feed their baby during a nationwide shortage of formula, Paltrow’s $piritual emporium Goop decided now was a good time to introduce The Diapér, a “disposable diaper lined with virgin alpaca wool and fastened with amber gemstones, known for their ancient emotional-cleansing properties. Infused with a scent of jasmine and bergamot for a revitalized baby.” And how much will it cost to revitalize your little poop machine? Only $120 for 12 diapers, I mean, Diapérs.

A baby goes through approximately 2,200 diapers every year. At 10 bucks a pop, a parent would have to spend $22,000/annually to keep their baby in Diapérs, because you can’t spell “Goop” without “poop.” Or you can buy a 136-pack of diapers at Target for $42.99 (NOTE: this is not sponsored content for Target; this is anti-Goop content).

Let’s check in with the response to The Diapér on Instagram:

As moms struggle to find formula good timing

This can’t be real

I’m sorry but whaaaaat??!!

This is not April 1 guys!

Dear gawd why

It’s not much kinder on Twitter. “$10 per disposable diaper… maybe Goop should make baby formulas instead because that’s actually what is in shortage and needed,” @ChinHuaLu tweeted, while @ALutkin shared a theory: “I have a theory that goop mostly makes money off ads which means they need lots of engagement so they purposefully release stuff that makes people shit themselves with rage and click.” A lot of people are wondering if it’s real, but considering Goop also sells $66 vagina eggs, I wouldn’t put anything past ol’ Paltrow. We’ll find out tomorrow at 11 am EST.

This has to be a joke… https://t.co/hPjDkeUQZg — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) May 11, 2022

why tf does a baby need to be revitalized?? bruh you were just vitalized smh https://t.co/AMNkJJXeXZ — unproblematic paisan (@gaycha0s) May 11, 2022

There's a baby food shortage, dude. Read the room https://t.co/Bl4NYS0bKO — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) May 11, 2022

i'm going to kill myself while wearing this in front of gwyneth paltrow to change the trajectory of her life forever https://t.co/sNIRiEFUHB — ari (@lexaprophet) May 11, 2022

“I mean, it’s one diapér, Michael. What could it cost? Ten dollars?” https://t.co/gHrycV7Yln — sasha hanako 🌸 (@sashanako) May 11, 2022

part of me thinks this could not possibly be real and the other part of me has seen what rich people spend their money on so https://t.co/p5I0zI0A8x — terri's cold ⛄️ (@terricoles_) May 11, 2022