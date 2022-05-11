gwyneth paltrow
Gwyenth Paltrow’s Goop Selling The Most Expensive Diapers You’ve Ever Seen (During A Baby Formula Shortage) Is Not Going Over Well

You can always count on Gwyneth Paltrow to read the room.

As millions of parents worry about not being able to feed their baby during a nationwide shortage of formula, Paltrow’s $piritual emporium Goop decided now was a good time to introduce The Diapér, a “disposable diaper lined with virgin alpaca wool and fastened with amber gemstones, known for their ancient emotional-cleansing properties. Infused with a scent of jasmine and bergamot for a revitalized baby.” And how much will it cost to revitalize your little poop machine? Only $120 for 12 diapers, I mean, Diapérs.

A baby goes through approximately 2,200 diapers every year. At 10 bucks a pop, a parent would have to spend $22,000/annually to keep their baby in Diapérs, because you can’t spell “Goop” without “poop.” Or you can buy a 136-pack of diapers at Target for $42.99 (NOTE: this is not sponsored content for Target; this is anti-Goop content).

Let’s check in with the response to The Diapér on Instagram:

As moms struggle to find formula good timing

This can’t be real

I’m sorry but whaaaaat??!!

This is not April 1 guys!

Dear gawd why

It’s not much kinder on Twitter. “$10 per disposable diaper… maybe Goop should make baby formulas instead because that’s actually what is in shortage and needed,” @ChinHuaLu tweeted, while @ALutkin shared a theory: “I have a theory that goop mostly makes money off ads which means they need lots of engagement so they purposefully release stuff that makes people shit themselves with rage and click.” A lot of people are wondering if it’s real, but considering Goop also sells $66 vagina eggs, I wouldn’t put anything past ol’ Paltrow. We’ll find out tomorrow at 11 am EST.

