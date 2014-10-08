Gwyneth Paltrow Sees Martha Stewart’s Shade And Smugly Raises It

#Gwyneth Paltrow
10.08.14 4 years ago 15 Comments

Gwyneth Paltrow spoke during Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit Tuesday evening, where she was asked questions about Goop and her new CEO Lisa Gersh — who coincidentally used to be the president and CEO of Martha Stewart Living. Naturally, that led to addressing the potpourri-scented elephant in the room, about that time Martha Stewart said Gwyneth Paltrow should “be quiet and stick to acting and stop trying to be Martha Stewart.” Fair points all around.

Gwyneth was clearly prepared for the question, however, and had some zingers of her own fired up and ready to go:

First of all, no one has ever said anything bad about me before, so I’m shocked and devastated! I’ll try to recover. If I’m really honest, I’m so psyched that she sees us as competition. Like, I’m so psyched. I really am.

She then elaborated when host Kristin van Ogtrop asked her how she deals with criticism:

I think that when anybody criticizes anyone, it’s revealing more about where they are in time and space as opposed to where you are in time and space and I think generally we tend to lash out if we’re . . . you know what I mean . . . usually it’s a reflection of something else. At this point in my life I don’t take it personally, I see it as a projection.

Well I criticize Gwyneth Paltrow all the time, mostly because she promotes a pompous, holier-than-thou lifestyle that 99% people in this country could never hope to afford. So I don’t know what that says about me. But the fact that I rarely wear pants around the house and my office is currently littered with empty cans of diet iced tea probably scratches the surface.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gwyneth Paltrow
TAGSFIGHT FIGHT FIGHTgoopgwyneth paltrowMARTHA STEWART

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP