Gwyneth Paltrow Sees Martha Stewart’s Shade And Smugly Raises It

Gwyneth Paltrow spoke during Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit Tuesday evening, where she was asked questions about Goop and her new CEO Lisa Gersh — who coincidentally used to be the president and CEO of Martha Stewart Living. Naturally, that led to addressing the potpourri-scented elephant in the room, about that time Martha Stewart said Gwyneth Paltrow should “be quiet and stick to acting and stop trying to be Martha Stewart.” Fair points all around.
Gwyneth was clearly prepared for the question, however, and had some zingers of her own fired up and ready to go:
First of all, no one has ever said anything bad about me before, so I’m shocked and devastated! I’ll try to recover. If I’m really honest, I’m so psyched that she sees us as competition. Like, I’m so psyched. I really am.
She then elaborated when host Kristin van Ogtrop asked her how she deals with criticism:
I think that when anybody criticizes anyone, it’s revealing more about where they are in time and space as opposed to where you are in time and space and I think generally we tend to lash out if we’re . . . you know what I mean . . . usually it’s a reflection of something else. At this point in my life I don’t take it personally, I see it as a projection.
Well I criticize Gwyneth Paltrow all the time, mostly because she promotes a pompous, holier-than-thou lifestyle that 99% people in this country could never hope to afford. So I don’t know what that says about me. But the fact that I rarely wear pants around the house and my office is currently littered with empty cans of diet iced tea probably scratches the surface.
“No one has ever said anything bad about me before” Uhhh someone might want to check her for dementia or whatever disorder the guy had in Memento.
Not sticking up for her, but it seems that was sarcasm.
She was obviously being facetious, friend.
If a person calls you cunt one day they’re probably projecting, if the majority of people call you a cunt, you’re probably a total fucking cunt.
Christ almighty this chick is so full of herself.
White people – please STOP using the word shade to describe a disrespectful action!
Can I still use it to describe when something has blocked the sun’s light and made the ground cooler as a result?
How out of touch she is with reality is almost comical now.
That’s not critism by the way, just stating facts.
“First of all, no one has ever said anything bad about me before”
BUUULLLLLLLLLLLLLSHITTTTTTTTTTTT!