Harrison Ford Gave The Definitive Answer To ‘Who Shot First?’ In His Reddit AMA

It’s not “who shot first: Han or Greedo?” It’s “who cares?” Well, about 90 million Star Wars fans who have the quote tattooed on their right hand, because references, but not Harrison Ford, who grumbled his way through a Reddit AMA to support Years of Living Dangerously (like James Cameron before him) earlier today. One brave fool stuck his neckbeard out to ask the man known as Indy Solo Force One the most famous of Star Wars questions, and Ford didn’t disappoint with his answer.

I think we would all like to know: Who shot first? Han Solo or Greedo? I don’t know and I don’t care.

“Now if you goddamn NERDS are done, I’m gonna angrily point at a cloud.”

Who would win in a celebrity boxing match: Han Solo or Indiana Jones? The promoter would win.

Were there any injuries/weird occurrences/funny stories on any of the Indiana Jones sets? Oh, let’s see. On the first Indiana Jones movie, I tore an ACL in one of my knees, can’t remember which knee, the scene in which I was fighting the big German mechanic on an airplane called a flying wing, I was run over by the landing gear and injured my knee, but I can’t remember which one it was. Lots of bumps and injuries along the way. Funny stories? We were shooting in Tunisia, and the script had a scene in which I fight a swordsman, an expert swordsman, it was meant to be the ultimate duel between sword and whip. And I was suffering from dysentery, really, found it inconvenient to be out of my trailer for more than 10 minutes at a time. We’d done a brief rehearsal of the scene the night before we were meant to shoot it, and both Steve and I realized it would take 2 or 3 days to shoot this. And it was the last thing we were meant to shoot in Tunisia before we left to shoot in England. And the scene before this in the film included a whip fight against 5 bad guys that were trying to kidnap Marian, so I thought it was a bit redundant. I was puzzling how to get out of this 3 days of shooting, so when I got to set I proposed to Steven that we just shoot the son a bitch and Steve said “I was thinking that as well.” So he drew his sword, the poor guy was a wonderful British stuntman who had practiced his sword skills for months in order to do this job, and was quite surprised by the idea that we would dispatch him in 5 minutes. But he flourished his sword, I pulled out my gun and shot him, and then we went back to England.

What movie quote do you get asked to do the most? “Get off my plane.”

Harrison, Blade Runner is my favorite movie of all time. What are you thoughts on Ridley Scott’s talk of making a sequel? How can he improve upon perfection? I’m quite curious and excited about seeing a new script for Blade Runner if in fact the opportunity would exist to do another, if it’s a good script I would be very anxious to work with Ridley Scott again, he’s a very talented and passionate filmmaker. And I think it would be very interesting to revisit the character.

Did you keep any props from any of your movies, if so which ones are your favorite? No, I don’t keep any, I’m not terribly nostalgic and I don’t have a lot of things from my movies. And certainly don’t have a lot of them around my house. Those are separate worlds for me.

What made you say yes to starring in Expendables 3? I was on my way to Indonesia to do Years of Living Dangerously, and halfway around the world. And the location for Expendables was right on the way, and they asked me for a relatively short period of time, and it seemed like fun. I hadn’t seen the films but I looked one of them and i thought it was kind of funny, so I thought why not?

Have you ever played one of the Indiana Jones adventure games from LucasArts? What do you think about them? And my wife wants to know if you have been a fan of Allie McBeal back when it was on. It seems to be an important question for her. I never played one of the games, and I thought Allie McBeal was fantastic. I really liked the show. I didn’t see that many episodes, but I did think it was great.

I love you. I know.

Via Reddit