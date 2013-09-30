Harvey Weinstein Wants ‘Scream 5’ To Be The Last One

You’d think that Screfourm, sorry, Scre4m, would have pretty effectively put a bullet in the horror franchise. But apparently Harvey Weinstein wants two things: Scream 5 to hit theaters, and for it to be a finale.



Bob Weinstein, who somehow can override Harvey, is apparently not eager to make a fifth Scream, and would rather make a TV series. Harvey, meanwhile, wants blood:

“Everyone lived in ‘Scream 4,” he said. “I’m begging him to do the movie and just end it. We’ve milked that cow.”

Perhaps Bob’s enthusiasm has to do with money; the last Scream cost $40 million and made $100 million worldwide, a series low for the franchise. On the other hand, considering what the cast of that movie has been up to since, it’s probably not going to be very hard to entice them back for a fifth and final go-round. David Arquette would probably do it just for access to the craft services table. And we know Ghostface isn’t doing anything:

Besides, at this point, marketing this movie as “We’re gonna kill ’em all!” would probably bring in audiences. That said, there’s not really anywhere else for the franchise to go, short of everybody in the cast turning out to be Ghostfa…That’s the plot, isn’t it?