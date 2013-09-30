Harvey Weinstein Wants ‘Scream 5’ To Be The Last One

You’d think that Screfourm, sorry, Scre4m, would have pretty effectively put a bullet in the horror franchise. But apparently Harvey Weinstein wants two things: Scream 5 to hit theaters, and for it to be a finale.
Bob Weinstein, who somehow can override Harvey, is apparently not eager to make a fifth Scream, and would rather make a TV series. Harvey, meanwhile, wants blood:
“Everyone lived in ‘Scream 4,” he said. “I’m begging him to do the movie and just end it. We’ve milked that cow.”
Perhaps Bob’s enthusiasm has to do with money; the last Scream cost $40 million and made $100 million worldwide, a series low for the franchise. On the other hand, considering what the cast of that movie has been up to since, it’s probably not going to be very hard to entice them back for a fifth and final go-round. David Arquette would probably do it just for access to the craft services table. And we know Ghostface isn’t doing anything:
Besides, at this point, marketing this movie as “We’re gonna kill ’em all!” would probably bring in audiences. That said, there’s not really anywhere else for the franchise to go, short of everybody in the cast turning out to be Ghostfa…That’s the plot, isn’t it?
Ah, franchises. Always two to five sequels too late in coming to an end.
Does he say anything about how long before the reboot?
Good Lord….the “Scream” franchise is one of my favorites. Let me rephrase, “Scream”, and “Scream 2” are fantastic. Part 3 & 4 don’t exist.
Scream 2 was a snoooozefest.I actually quite enjoyed Scream 3. Thought the twist was nice.
I thought Scream 4 was OK. Just OK. They should have killed off the Neve Campbell character (or left in a coma) and let the Emma Roberts character get away with it. The movie would have still only been “just OK”, but at least it would have been different and slightly interesting and left you with a new direction to go with in 5.
I’d actually like one last movie that kills every damn person and then the killer to be like Matthew Lillard who somehow survived the first one and has been biding his time. Because Lillard needs to be in all the things.
He’s far more talented than his early career trajectory would suggest.
Matthew Lillard is my spirit animal.
I would see that, but only if another twist is that he is actually a completely sociopathic Shaggy.
5cream
I saw Scream 4 in theaters, patrons included a baseball team and other people yelling at the screen. Got a real misogynistic vibe from all the dudes cheering at women being killed. Made me a little uncomfortable.
NO
Finally, someone shares my hatred of numbers that get shoved into words because said numbers kinda sorta look like letters.
Thank you, Dan Seitz. I’ve been referring to Kevin Spacey, Brad Pitt, and Morgan Freeman’s ouvre SeSevenen for years because that’s how my brain reads it.
i remember after watching 4 and hearing that hayden panettiere’s character may not be dead. i remember wanting another one because she was the best character in 4