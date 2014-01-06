Hater’s Guide to the Postseason: Your Team Blowing a 28 Point Lead

I own a Chumbawamba CD.
Now, hold on a minute. I bought the thing in 1997 like a lot of kids strung out on Surge did, and I was a fourteen-year-old riddled with terrible taste. That’s an awful excuse, but turning actual, hard-earned summer job currency into a crime against music is a thing that I did. Repeatedly.
If shame is realizing a year later that Chumbawamba is the musical equivalent to a novel printed in Wingdings, sadness is a used record store refusing to buy their CD back from you.
So I still own a Chumbawamba CD, and it’s collecting dust in my parents basement, with now worthless Limp Bizkit and Presidents of the United States of America CDs to keep it company. I have terrible taste, an affliction for which there is no cure, just a pile of shitty music, cargo shorts, and puka shell necklaces left in the disease’s wake.
*****
I drove a Dodge Neon in college.
Liking a horrible band is something you can do in private, but driving a girl’s car during your your formative SLAY CRUSHING years is an exercise in poor taste that’s on display for the whole world to see. It had manual windows, manual door locks, an exterior that was maybe 87% covered in paint, and an owner who once locked the keys in it while it was still running, in an on-campus parking lot, late to an accounting test. The driver’s side seat was broken, so anyone over 5’8” couldn’t operate it, and the seats wouldn’t recline, which **SPOILER ALERT** didn’t prove to be much of an issue.
But car was a hand-me-down, and because beer costs money too, you play the lie the world gives you, since self-deprecation is decidedly cheaper than a car payment. You learn to adapt to your surroundings, joking about your own shitty car, embracing it as a part of your goofball identity, then pointing and laughing as your buddy’s even more cringe-worthy Geo Metro gets lifted up by a dozen frat guys and lowered into a sand volleyball pit. This happened, and if you’re self aware of your bad taste, there’s no better place to eat than a glass house.
There’s also no place to hide in a glass house, eventually you’ll need to buy a new car, and VCRs have better trade-in value than a used Dodge Neon
*****
I’m a Chiefs fan.
A Chiefs fan with documented terrible taste. In music, in cars, in food, and in sports teams. These are all choices I’ve made, ones I’ve learned to live with throughout the past three decades.
The plight of the Kansas City sports fan was well documented last week, so I’ll spare you the details. Just know that we saw the flaming bus headed our way, but we stood in the middle of the road anyway, united in poor taste, covered in Zubaz and barbecue sauce, flipping the narrative the finger.
It worked, at first. Despite Jamaal Charles getting knocked out during the game’s first possession, the Chiefs still managed to drive the length of the field for a touchdown. That 7-0 lead grew to 31-10 by halftime. A quick third quarter score ballooned the cushion to 28, and it looked like the narrative was asleep at the wheel. Part of you starts to get excited. Maybe, just maybe, you’ll get to see your team get a playoff win for the first time since Greg Hill was your favorite player (see: poor choices).
But deep down, you have an inkling of a feeling. That same feeling you had during both Chargers games this season, when that lead wasn’t quite sustainable enough. It was there in the 90’s and early aught’s too, when Lin Elliott couldn’t make a kick, and the Chiefs couldn’t force the Colts to punt, and Jim Harbaugh and Peyton Manning reaffirmed your poor life choices.
Now there’s this bearded plainsman Andrew Luck, and the Colts are starting to drive at will, and Chiefs are dropping like neo-Nazis in the “Breaking Bad” finale. Frank Reich, whose name only comes up when a team is almost done being eviscerated, is mentioned on TV. The narrative is getting this wild look in its eyes. The bus is picking up steam. You know it’s going to hit you, and there isn’t a damn thing you can do about it.
Then, it’s over. Meaningful football has checked out for the winter, and you’re left watching helplessly as San Diego, who’s only in the playoffs because of your team’s earlier ineptitude, beats a helpless Bengals team. The bus got them too. Marmalard moves on, and life isn’t fair.
Next year will be different, maybe, but probably not. The narrative will be longer, more painful to digest, but you’ll buy in again. You’ll buy in again because you don’t know any better, because you have the worst possible taste in hobbies: sports.
Shitty, stupid, fucking sports.
The Royals signed a legitimate lead-off hitter who can play outfield and went from Chris Getz to Omar Infante at 2B. So, there’s that.
Hold me.
Hey man, we are here to help. How about a sandwich?
Oof.
You’ll always have barbecue.
Judging by his luck he’s a vegan.
Not luck, choice. I hope he hasn’t chosen to be vegan.
I mean, damn.
…vegan. This komment is like a beautiful perfect crystal.
No, I’m most assuridly NOT a vegan. I’ve got shitty taste, but kale isn’t one of them.
/Eats all the ribs
Otto Man and Old James I can’t say that I feel your pain (as I am a Jets fan) but know that at least you didn’t jump on the Patriots bandwagon like so many fans have over the years. I sympathize with you!
You’re a Jets fan. You’ve come closer to the promised land than the Chiefs have recently. AFC Title games in 98, 09 & 10. The Chiefs last won a playoff game when I was a junior in college.
There are actually Jets fans? Cool.
That would roughly be why he said he CAN’T feel their pain.
Knowing it ends in (manly) tears, wouldn’t you still take this year over last, though?
You got the high of 9-0, and the misery of yesterday, but on balance – better, no?
But I still blame it on fat Andy – teams that don’t try to win the last game (though you should have anyway) always seems to flame out in the playoffs.
The Chiefs were my favorite team growing up. I used to love watching Neil Smith, Derrick Thomas. Dan Salemua et al. I had two Chiefs starter jackets and “The Tribe” poster in my room. As the years went by, I started rooting for the Bears because I am from Chicago and I guess it just made more sense. This has really paid off for me.
Anyway, keep the faith man.
Reid’s face was as red as his XXXXL shirt.
Did they throw the game, or did they just fuck it up as badly as any team ever…you would almost have to willingly do that.
I’ll go ask Richie Hebner and Nick Patrick about it.
PUSA is a perfectly legit band. Naked and Famous would still be my wrestling entrance music.
Otherwise, yes.
If anyone says they don’t (still to this day) sing along to Peaches they are big fat LIARS!
Agreed. I’ve sung Peaches, Dune Buggy, and Boll Weevil at karaoke before, and I have no qualms about this.
Peaches is actually a song I enjoy having stuck in my head.
Good thing because now it’s stuck in my head!
Movin’ to the country…
That was excellent. I don’t know why, but i’ve never met any asshole Chiefs fans, neither on the Internet nor in person. Yesterday was super tough and it sucks you had to go through that. The only thing I can suggest is that we make this Sexy Friday an homage to Chiefs fans.
Yeah. Even as a Denver fan, I’ve never really had the animosity towards the Chiefs or their fans that I do the Raiders and in the Laserface-era, the Chargers.
An old guy I know went to all the (ALL?!?!) over the years and said that KC was the friendliest one…… apparently Oakland was quite a different story.
@TW, agreed. Even when Derrick Thomas was sacking Elway 7 times, all I could think was “Eh. Derrick Thomas is awesome. Good for the Chiefs and their fans.”
Had this same thought while watching the game – which is crazy because over the years I’ve pretty much found a reason to hate every single fanbase out there.
I’m wondering if it’s because we see the team as effectively harmless? Kinda like that sadsack dude your college girlfriend would hang out with. He’ll take her to the acapella concert so you don’t have to go, but you don’t have to worry about her going home with him after. The Chiefs will keep a team you’re worried about out of the playoffs but they’re never really a threat to knock your team out.
and Peyton Manning reaffirmed your poor life choices
Jesus, would you people stop bringing that up already?
— Mike Vanderjagt
Holy fuck, I miss Surge!! And yes, I did more dumb shit on Surge than on alcohol/MJ/coke/every other drug combined….
Damn, work tomorrow.
You better fist somebodaayy!!!
No offense but . . . with Andy Reid running the show are you really surprised?
wait, are you really putting this loss on Andy Reid? I’m pretty sure his coaching didn’t cause the Chiefs defenders (and running backs, and other players) to start dropping like flies.
KUmitch, there will never be any shortage of people who don’t know anything about football blaming shit on Andy Reid. Trust me, I know.
Old James and Otto, condolences. As someone said earlier, I’ve never met an asshole Chiefs fan. And Lord knows they’ve made it easy to turn into one.
KU:
Yes I am blaming some of it on him. You know that black box on his hip? It’s not for ordering more drive thru it let’s him talk to his coaches and say something like I don’t know “quit letting TY Hilton to get behind the entire defense.”
WEW:
I’ll gladly compare playing and coaching resumes if you would like to.
Saturday’s debacle isn’t all on Andy Reid, but when the Colts started their comeback, if he decided to…you know…run the football to…I don’t know…shorten the game, maybe that comeback never happens?
It’s just a thought, but (as a neutral observer) I was pleading for him to run the ball up 38-10 but his fat little hands would have none of it. Now they are home trying to figure out what in the hell just happened out there.
Yea, when your best starting corners and pass rushers go down it is easy to stop a passing game. The first two timeouts in the second half were on the team as a whole. For not milking the clock; it goes both on Reid and Smith for obvious reasons, but they were also on their last runningback who has not had that many reps or plays.
If you coached and/or played it doesn’t seem like you learned much from the experience.
Moose:
What I’m saying is that Reid definitely has proven time and again over the years that he didn’t go the Bill Cowher school of playing with a lead late in the game or the Herm Edwards school of you play to win the game.
Hey that’s great that the 3rd team back was saved the wear and tear he would have taken running the 4 plays he knew. Now he gets six months to make sure he’s healthy to be a backups backup again next year. As for the secondary injuries: all the more reason to play two deep and prevent the big pass play. Epic fail by Reid, his staff and his players. Deal with it.
I could care less about the outcome, so I have dealt with it. You appear to be a single minded Reid hater that doesn’t understand the limitations placed on the team when backups are in and what opposition teams can do to exploit those backups. This is also fine, since we like hate.
TPT: When a doctor recommends that I treat cancer with lollipops, his credentials are irrelevant.
All you had to say was you are a big fan of shitty clock management, terrible play selection and bad defensive alignment.
So the safety biting on the underneath route is “bad defensive alignment”? Got it! I learned a lot from another Internet Genius Coach.
So what lame excuses do you have for the other 4 second half TD’s?
You don’t seem to be able to understand football very well, so a breakdown of every drive is pointless. I also deleted it from my DVR. Reid was obviously a big part (.) of this but to put it all in his small lap is an oversimplification by someone who does not understand the details of what happened and diminishes the Colts accomplishment. Just to save time we’ll sum up with your narrative; “Reid sucks, he’s stupid, shouldn’t even be coaching a high school team, hur de der derp! I know way more than he does! SHTOOOPID!”
Pah, I laugh in the face of your woe, you dont follow a team that has had Al Davis drafting and a fanbase that thinks Terrele Pryor is/will be a good QB. Chiefs fans woe is a ray of sunshine compared to the perpetual disappoint that is being a Raiders fan.
I just want it to end. Feeling like you have more in common with Bengals fans than anyone else is not a good place to be.
Piss off, Raiders fans. You guys have won two SuperBowls in my lifetime. And, since I am 42, the Chiefs last won a SuperBowl the year before I was born.
Gonna be a long offseason inside Andy Reid’s pork silo. Those poor swine.
It’s like the Chiefs’ defense killed the offense and then itself in an homage to Jovan Belcher.
Komment of the week?
Komment of the week.
It’s like Jovan Belcher said what you’re all thinking.
The time out immediately following the 2:00 warning. Classic fat Andy.
I was so numb after this one I cant even remember the Saints game, and I watched the entire thing. I just had that thousand yard stare.
I honestly felt bad for Chiefs fans. Kansas City is an awesome town, with great food, great Art Deco buildings, more fountains than Rome, and one shitty football team.
Look at it this way…
Remember when your team won a Super Bowl? I don’t, because I’m an Eagles fan, and we can’t have nice things.
Cheer up Old James, as the ancient proverb goes;
“I get knocked down
But I get up again
You’re never gonna keep me down
I get knocked down
But I get up again
You’re never gonna keep me down”
Well done sir… well done.
/Old James is officially placed on suicide watch
+1
Well played, good sir. Well played.
Before the season started everybody thought a good year they would be 7-9, 8-8; it was a positive year. Of course fans have to blame one individual for any lose as idiotic as that is in an organization with a thousand moving parts. They pay the Colts the same to win games and approximately 50% of all teams lose in playoff games.
Your reasoned logic has no place here, sir!
Komment withdrawn.
Also it was a fun game to watch.
I was lucky enough to watch Denver at Dallas in person this year. I put the KC / Colts game almost as entertaining to watch.
I liked all the games, Cincy’s offense was disappointing, but 3/4 on WC weekend was fucking great.