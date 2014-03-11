Check Out The 'Game Of Thrones' Season Four Poster Plastered On The Side Of HBO's Los Angeles Building

Plastering the poster for the new season of Game of Thrones on the side of the HBO building in Los Angeles has apparently become an annual event. Last year a GOT fan broke the news to the internet during their evening commute by sharing this image with Reddit. This year another L.A. driver has done the same public service by sharing this new image of HBO telling all of Sunset “All Men Must Die.”

Here’s the full thing from the street. I’m not sure if this is going to be good or bad for Swim with Mike’s business.

via r/GameOfThrones