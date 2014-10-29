Hello Kitty Was Arrested On Drunk Driving Charges. Happy Halloween, Everybody!

News & Culture Writer
10.29.14 2 Comments

Oh, is it the most wonderful time of the year again, already? No, not Christmas, even though it’s damn near impossible to find a f*cking candy corn with all of the red and green colored Hershey Kisses littering up the shelves of Rite Aids across our great nation. I’m referring to the time of the year when people dressed up in ridiculous costumes get arrested for drunk driving (amongst other Halloween-related drunken crimes) providing an array of entertaining mugshots.

First up is a 37-year-old woman from Westbrook, Maine who was arrested Saturday night after being spotted driving on the wrong side of the road. It’s unclear whether or not she was wearing her ginormous Hello Kitty head at the time, which may have obstructed her vision — but Gipson was arrested by local police after refusing to take a blood alcohol test.

So there you go. To solve the argument, Hello Kitty is not, in fact, a member of the feline species after all, but a 30-something lady who had one too many Fireball shots at a Halloween party. Probably. I can only assume that’s the party fuel that leads to the decision of driving the wrong way down the road dressed as Hello Kitty.

(Via WGME CBS13)

