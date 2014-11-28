Here Are All Of The Insane 2014 Black Friday Fight Videos You Need Today

How was your Thanksgiving? I ate loads too much, drank a bunch of mulled cider with bourbon and slept in a little bit this morning. I feel kind of fat and groggy today, but it was totally worth it. Some people, however, decided to spend their Thanksgiving by joining their fellow Americans in being the worst ever by flooding retail outlets and brawling with each other to save a few bucks on toys and electronics.
If you’re one of the ones sensibly relaxing on your day off, planning to shop online on Cyber Monday — or even better, locally on Small Business Saturday — here’s the best of the worst we could round up.
In this video taken at a Walmart in Michigan City, Indiana, this homeboy in a Chicago Bears jersey almost knocks someone’s cart over trying to wrestle his hands on a Sony speaker set:
Not sure where this one geographically took place, but here’s a dude getting tased at another Walmart:
Hell, even the Brits got into the action this year. Here are two men duking it out in Tesco over a TV set:
At another Walmart (figures), here are people literally draping themselves over a TV on the floor:
This is only the ensuing news coverage, but two California women actually got into a fistfight over a Barbie Doll. Seems reasonable.
Stay safe, everybody. It’s rough out there.
Michigan City, Indiana? As someone from Illinois, that sounds like the worst of two worlds.
Truer words ever spoke.
I have never understood why people think that they are saving money when they are spending it. Consumerism +1
Humanity -25
I went to a black friday deal at best buy once. they had ropes up going outside and around the building just wide enough for 1 or 2 people to stand side by side. 2 hours before they opened, a guy walked down the line, asking everyone in line which door-buster deal they were there for. The guy then handed them a ticket, and said “bring your ticket to the customer service desk and they will hand u your item, there are no items on the floor.” Everyone calming shopped the store, knowing their item was secure, and there wasn’t a single shove, push, or harsh word. I was like “holy shit why doesn’t every store do that?!?!”
People are so dumb to fight over Christmas stuff and greedy. So now they are in jail. MERRY CHRISTMAS, dumb ass.
this is why i did my holiday shopping online. took all of five minutes and now i have the rest of the day to RELAX. (my mom and sister, they LOVE holiday shopping. they’re the worst. they’ll even sacrifice thanksgiving for going shopping. it’s ridiculous.)
This is why I don’t go out on black friday. Someone tries to wrestle me for a speaker set their getting strolled on. Dumb asses acting wreckless.
They’re
My family does not do big Christmas, we do big birthday gifts as that is a personal holiday. Fphuc off Walmart and all you sheep who buy into this consumerism bull crap.
It is okay. You can type FUCK on this site.
My virgin eyes!
[38.media.tumblr.com]
Damn, I just went to the store during regular business hours and didn’t see a single fight.
Which sucks, because I built a log cabin out of light tubes, and was ready to have the most violent Death Match this side of CZW.
[www.youtube.com]
just drop a bomb on every fucking wal mart at 1159pm next thanksgiving.
then ill have something to be thankful for.
Oh, Black Friday shoppers. You people are simply the trashiest.
This is disgraceful but it can happen to anyone. In the 2003 shopping season the author of “The Polity of Beasts” and “New York Stories” got into a brawl in a bookstore over a 22 volume set of the complete works of Joseph Conrad.
As a lifelong Chicago Bears fan, it comes as a complete and utter shock to me that the two completely awful obvious Bears fans would be the ones wearing matching jerseys of the current Most Prominent Non-QB White Guy. So very very shocked. And surprised. So much surprise. Yup.
(SEE ALSO: Dallas fans in Jason Witten or age-distressed Jay Novacek jerseys.)
You should really see the cyber Monday brawls.
Its like the Youtube comment section on meth.