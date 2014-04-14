Here Are The Drapers Taking On L.A. From The ‘Mad Men’ Season Premiere

Contributing Writer
04.13.14

Tonight’s season premiere of Mad Men saw Don meeting with Megan in California. He made quite the splash.

Oh my.

Be sure to come back here tomorrow for Dustin’s recap of the premiere. For now, behold Ken’s lack of depth perception.

