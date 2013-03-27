Here Are The Guys Who Will Be Playing The Other Three Ninja Turtles

#Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
03.27.13 5 years ago 6 Comments

Don’t worry if you don’t recognize any of them…

A couple days ago we brought you the news that hunky crotch model Alan Ritchson will be playing Raphael in Michael Bay’s upcoming Ninja Turtles movie, and now we have the names of the actors who will be playing the rest of the Turtles.

Leonardo will be played by blandly handsome-ish guy Pete Ploszek. Pete had a minor cameo on Parks and Recreation once annnd that’s about it. Michelangelo will be played by Noel Fisher, a snotty looking pale kid who, surprise surprise, had a minor role in the Twilight movies. Donatello will be played by Jeremy Howard, famous for briefly appearing as “random skinny dork” in a lot of things.

So yeah, they didn’t exactly stress the casting budget on these guys. Cowabunga?

via Deadline Hollywood

