Here Are The Guys Who Will Be Playing The Other Three Ninja Turtles

A couple days ago we brought you the news that hunky crotch model Alan Ritchson will be playing Raphael in Michael Bay’s upcoming Ninja Turtles movie, and now we have the names of the actors who will be playing the rest of the Turtles.
Leonardo will be played by blandly handsome-ish guy Pete Ploszek. Pete had a minor cameo on Parks and Recreation once annnd that’s about it. Michelangelo will be played by Noel Fisher, a snotty looking pale kid who, surprise surprise, had a minor role in the Twilight movies. Donatello will be played by Jeremy Howard, famous for briefly appearing as “random skinny dork” in a lot of things.
So yeah, they didn’t exactly stress the casting budget on these guys. Cowabunga?
Noel Fisher is pretty good in Shameless. He was also pretty good The Riches as well.
THE PEOPLE DEMAND COREY FELDMAN!
Noel Fisher is literally in everything. I had to open up my trunk, make sure he wasn’t in that. He’s in everything.
/Paul Mooney
Isn’t the middle one the annoying shit who killed my favorite lab tech Ryan O’Halloran on SVU?
Ugh… yes.
I was going to say that a recurring role on Shameless is more noteworthy than a minor role in Twilight; but then I wondered, is it really? Now that they’re all done and over with, I’m not really sure how much of a big deal those movies were.