Here’s A Friendly Reminder To Never Wear A Skirt When Riding On The Back Of A Motorcycle

VIDEO SLIGHTLY NSFW.
You know the old saying that a picture says a thousand words? Well, the guy recording this video didn’t seem to think a thousand words were sufficient, so he took nearly an entire minute of footage of this woman riding on the back of a motorcycle who unfortunately had decided that a skirt with a thong underneath was the best outfit for riding on the back of a motorcycle. I get it. Accidental butts are funny. Just in the future, please keep in mind that accidental butt footage that goes past the 15-20 second mark kind of makes you look like a huge creep.
So in summary, your public service announcements for today: No skirts on the back of motorcycles; no butt footage that goes past 20 seconds. Be safe, everyone.
Also don’t listen to The Eagles
She was born to be wild.
Born to Bun— Springsteen.
That was an awesome choice, if you ask me.
Going commando would have been a more awesome choice.
“I feel a draft from somewhere.”
“Here, honey, you put on the helmet. Just in case we crash, we wouldn’t want you to get hurt.”
*she falls off the motorcycle, going 5 miles an hour in parking lot*
“OW MY BARE ASS. But my head feels fine.”
Come on man, I hate the fucking Eagle’s.
Get the fuck outta my cab!!
I don’t know whether to be impressed or feel bad that you can come in 20 seconds.
No ragrets?
Know what I’m saying?
Is this an all instrumental Hotel California? Fuck this guy.
Riding on the back of a motorcycle in a skirt is an ass-inine idea……