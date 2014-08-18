Here’s A Friendly Reminder To Never Wear A Skirt When Riding On The Back Of A Motorcycle

08.18.14

VIDEO SLIGHTLY NSFW.

You know the old saying that a picture says a thousand words? Well, the guy recording this video didn’t seem to think a thousand words were sufficient, so he took nearly an entire minute of footage of this woman riding on the back of a motorcycle who unfortunately had decided that a skirt with a thong underneath was the best outfit for riding on the back of a motorcycle. I get it. Accidental butts are funny. Just in the future, please keep in mind that accidental butt footage that goes past the 15-20 second mark kind of makes you look like a huge creep.

So in summary, your public service announcements for today: No skirts on the back of motorcycles; no butt footage that goes past 20 seconds. Be safe, everyone.

TAGSBUTTSMOTORCYCLES

