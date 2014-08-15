Here’s A First Look At Han Solo’s Stylish New ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Duds

Well, it looks like today’s the day for hot Star Wars fashion leaks. First we got a look at Episode VII’s sleek new stormtrooper helmets, and now designs for Harrison Ford’s sassy new Han Solo duds have leaked.
First we have a classic, almost Jedi-esque outfit (Han must be at least an honorary Jedi by now, right?). Han looks to be carrying his classic blaster and holster in one, and ready to get that first shot in, and the other we have, um, a slightly more questionable look. I dunno — that furry hood, those Uggs-like boots. It’s a little too easy to imagine a high school girl wearing this one…
‘STAR WARS: EPISODE VII’ Han Solo concept art! #HYPE! pic.twitter.com/2l8eBASadp
— Superhero Report (@SuperheroReport) August 15, 2014
Hat tip to Jay Carlson of Indie Revolver for providing the images.
So, the outfits are designed, but is Harrison Ford ready to go again after his injury? Sure seems like it based on this Expendables 3 red carpet video.
What do you folks think? I’m kind of missing the classic Han Solo vest, but otherwise they’re not bad designs.
Via Indie Revolver
Like…a lot.
So the first one, is he supposed to be Captain Mal?
He IS wearing a brown coat…
+1. My exact thoughts when I saw it.
In fairness to Ford, he did wear a brown coat in Blade Runner but yeah my thoughts were this exactly.
Are they going back to Hoth?
It’s one of the dozen celestial bodies in the universe where everything happens, so probably.
can he be j’son of spartax in the next gotg?
i could see that but james gunn stated that j-son won’t be peter quill’s dad in the movie. but the character could still exist in the universe.
I’m trying not to have high expectations for these movies… but dammit, so far, so good.
These are going to be CGI, right?
I thought they were going to go the Tron: Legacy route.
Just a duster.
BFD.
Can we start a Han Solo death pool? I’m very convinced Ford only took the role to finally kill off the character like he wanted in Empire.
Han Solo in a duster doesn’t add up
Almost looks like he has Empire insignias on the front of that duster… hopefully, Han now knows the true power of the Dark Side…
Why not? He wore a trench coat in Jedi.
So… basically renewed versions of his Empire and Jedi costumes?
That’s fine.
Well, first of all, it’s not a jacket. It’s a duster. It’s like a jacket only it’s longer, thicker, and far more bad-ass. I look like Lorenzo Lamas, and women find it irresistible.
Just don’t let Luke borrow it. He likes to wear it without a shirt. And a shitload of cologne.
Has the Author never even seen Star Wars? Why would Han be an “Honorary Jedi” he’s not Force Sensitive. The insulting the second one as “something a high school girl would wear” it’s almost exactly what they wore on Hoth in Empire Strikes Back.
Is Billy Dee Williams reprising his role as Lando Calrissian??
“In response to Nathan Birch, I don’t see where the confusion is. The first one looks very close to Han’s Endor outfit, minus the camo trenchcoat. And the second one look like his old Hoth outfit. And since they;re going back to Hoth, (there’s snowtroopers int he film again, so…) it makes perfect sense that he’d dawn his old Hoth suit.
Oh, as afar as missing the vest…Han never wore a vest in TESB. And if I’m not mistaken, in RotJ either.
So………….Han Solo is a Browncoat now basically?
Something about his look
His face looks exactly how I pictured Ford’s face was when they asked him to be Han Solo again.
It’s cool, but it’s only concept art. As in this isn’t necessarily indicative of the final product.
right on. isn’t this the guy who said something about how the next (that skull one) indy film was going to be great, then later said how they just needed to get a script together?
I vote he wear an outfit made completely of Jar Jar Binks!