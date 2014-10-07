Things Didn’t Go Well When Some Cardinals Fans Encountered Ferguson Protestors Outside Busch Stadium

Twitter/Kathi Burch

We’re two months removed from the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri and things are still pretty ugly. Outside of Busch Stadium last night, protestors verbally clashed with Cardinals fans leaving the game following the 3-1 victory over the Dodgers.

There were no winners in this battle but a whole lot of losers. Deadspin detailed some of the vicious barbs thrown from Cardinals fans. Among them:

-“We’re the ones who gave all y’all the freedoms that you have!”

-“That’s right! If they’d be working, we wouldn’t have this problem!”

-“Let’s Go Darren!” (in reference to police officer Darren Wilson, who shot Michael Brown)

-A woman screaming “Africa, Africa, Africa”

And then there was this guy.

I don’t even know what that means. What the f*ck does “I am Darren Wilson” stand for? Seriously, someone with a functioning brain explain that to me?

Anyway, the whole thing was captured on Live Stream. It’s basically 25 minutes of complete and utter racist nonsense.

