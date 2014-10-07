Things Didn’t Go Well When Some Cardinals Fans Encountered Ferguson Protestors Outside Busch Stadium

#St. Louis Cardinals #Los Angeles Dodgers #Ferguson
Senior Editor
10.07.14 23 Comments
Darren Wilson

Twitter/Kathi Burch

We’re two months removed from the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri and things are still pretty ugly. Outside of Busch Stadium last night, protestors verbally clashed with Cardinals fans leaving the game following the 3-1 victory over the Dodgers.

There were no winners in this battle but a whole lot of losers. Deadspin detailed some of the vicious barbs thrown from Cardinals fans. Among them:

-“We’re the ones who gave all y’all the freedoms that you have!”
-“That’s right! If they’d be working, we wouldn’t have this problem!”
-“Let’s Go Darren!” (in reference to police officer Darren Wilson, who shot Michael Brown)
-A woman screaming “Africa, Africa, Africa”

And then there was this guy.

I don’t even know what that means. What the f*ck does “I am Darren Wilson” stand for? Seriously, someone with a functioning brain explain that to me?

Anyway, the whole thing was captured on Live Stream. It’s basically 25 minutes of complete and utter racist nonsense.

[Deadspin]

Around The Web

TOPICS#St. Louis Cardinals#Los Angeles Dodgers#Ferguson
TAGSFAN PROTESTSFergusonFerguson protestsLOS ANGELES DODGERSRACISMST. LOUIS CARDINALS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP