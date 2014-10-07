Things Didn’t Go Well When Some Cardinals Fans Encountered Ferguson Protestors Outside Busch Stadium

We’re two months removed from the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri and things are still pretty ugly. Outside of Busch Stadium last night, protestors verbally clashed with Cardinals fans leaving the game following the 3-1 victory over the Dodgers.
There were no winners in this battle but a whole lot of losers. Deadspin detailed some of the vicious barbs thrown from Cardinals fans. Among them:
-“We’re the ones who gave all y’all the freedoms that you have!”
-“That’s right! If they’d be working, we wouldn’t have this problem!”
-“Let’s Go Darren!” (in reference to police officer Darren Wilson, who shot Michael Brown)
-A woman screaming “Africa, Africa, Africa”
And then there was this guy.
I don’t even know what that means. What the f*ck does “I am Darren Wilson” stand for? Seriously, someone with a functioning brain explain that to me?
Anyway, the whole thing was captured on Live Stream. It’s basically 25 minutes of complete and utter racist nonsense.
I’m also not sure how he knows they are unemployed. They’re out on the town just like the Cardinal fans.
Because it’s working under the prejudice that they’re black so they don’t have jobs.
ladies and gentlemen, the self proclaimed, best fans in baseball.
baseball has fans?
Politics and sports
Like spaghetti with ketchup
It doesn’t taste good
As a diehard Rams fan in LA (ugh, I know), I visit St. Louis message boards on occasion to talk about my favorite football team. I’ve been shocked at the amount of ignorant racism & blind hatred against the victim whenever this case comes up. Pretty disgusting, even for a message board.
With this showing, no real surprise that an unarmed black kid got shot. Probably his fault for not going back to Africa or some garbage like that.
Yeah but is it worse to say “Get a job” or to say “How we want em? Dead!” ?
There is a place an time for everything and these protesters are completely in the wrong. Yelling “we’ll shut this shit down” and yelling that they want Darren Wilson dead was in poor taste.
as poor as killing someone in the street?
pick your case
Brown
Garner
Grant
Martin……
Yeah, but some white kid got stopped by police once so, you know, it’s all even.
Seems like we’re setting the bar pretty low for what constitutes a worthwhile comment too.
I am just so tired of people. It’s 2014 and the main news stories revolve around Islamophobia and thinly veiled racism.
I don’t disagree with the sentiment, but did anyone else get an ISIS vibe when the protesters wanted Darren Wilson “dead” in their chant? As I said, I agree that there was a great injustice, but calling for an execution seems kinda like what we are supposedly against in America. Just my opinion.
“Let’s go Darren” gives me a “these baseball fans want more black people dead” vibe.
“The only reason black people have time to protest is because they’re on the welfare!”
The protestors need better chants. “We gon shut the shit down” is not a very constructive slogan lol. Ghetto Blacks and Country Whites(or one could say country blacks and ghetto whites, either way works lol) going back and forth is devoid of any real incite or wit, but no one can say its not really entertaining. lol
Racists gonna racist.