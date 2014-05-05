Here’s Just One Of ‘A Million Ways To Die In The West’

This summer, Seth MacFarlane shows us just how messy and ugly living on the frontier actually was with A Million Ways To Die In The West. And the number isn’t an exaggeration, as we see in this new spot!



All right, it may be slightly exaggerated, but only slightly. For example, the most common way to die on the Oregon Trail was getting run over by a wagon followed by getting shot, both usually happening while drunk and proving little has changed when it comes to getting your ticket punched in America. One thing that has changed, though, is the chances of getting killed by indigenous peoples, which was just a wee bit higher back when they were, uh, trying not to get killed by us first.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

And we’ve got the new poster as well, offering, well, pretty much what you’d expect from the West. If you’d like to find more ways to bite it on the grand frontier, check out the other sites on the image:

A Million Ways To Die In The West bumps off noble pioneers May 30th. Make sure to check them out on Facebook and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Google+, and tweet at them using the official hashtag #AMillionWays to discover even more amusing/terrifying ways to clock out for good. And if you just want a clearer picture, here’s the one-sheet: