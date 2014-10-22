Here’s Shocking Footage From A Shooting Inside Canada’s Parliament Building In Ottawa

The city of Ottawa is still in lockdown hours after several shooting incidents in the downtown area. Video has emerged from one of those incidents at the Canadian Parliament building.
According to multiple reports, one of the gunman was shot dead by the sergeant of arms in the parliament building. Another man, a Canadian solder, was shot at a nearby War memorial. Sadly he has passed away.
Details are sketchy for now but the words “terrorist attack” have been used multiple times on CBC, FOX and CNN. Police also believe there’s at least one shooter still on the loose.
Ottawa police confirmed they were pursuing multiple shooters, but there were conflicting reports of how many were involved in the attack on nerve center of Canada’s federal government.
“We are still trying to clarify how many persons we are dealing with, and still waiting for the status of the victim who was shot at the War memorial,” says Ottawa Police Service spokesman Constable Chuck Benoit.
There was two solidiers run over and killed yesterday in Quebec, the suspect was shot and killed by police. ISIS while not having laid claim to this is believed to be behind this as there is reports the killers were told to “fire upon or even run over” anyone in military uniform. Scary stuff…
A few days ago, the government let a few members of ISIS back into our country because they were Canadian citizens. I wonder if they were involved.
Either way, what an unfortunate event.
“Details are sketchy for now but the words “terrorist attack” have been used multiple times on CBC, FOX and CNN”
Perfect. Let us know when a real news station reports that it was one.
Perhaps it would help if you gave us an example of a “real news station”
Maybe CP24 which is literally the Canadian version of CNN or Sun News which is the Canadian version of Fox News…way to make this thing about media my friend…
Hold on a minute, Jeans. There is nothing wrong with the CBC has a legit news source.
@Canadian Scott @Iron Mike Sharpie: Have you not seen how much they’ve been speculating the past few hours?
@Canadian Scott @Mendel @Iron Mike Sharpie I used to think CBC was credible. Aside from the speculation that has been going on about ties to ISIS, aside that they are reporting witness reports that are contradictory of each other, Evan Fucking Solomon speculated on where he thinks Harper is right now, getting briefed! If you think your country is under attack, why the shit are you speculating where the PM is right now?
@Jeans so…you aren’t going to give an example of a ‘real news station’. OK.
That is fucking nuts
I hope everyone is safe
And nail the Scumbags
Only two killed? In America that doesn’t even count as anything.
thats a lunch break in richmond or chicago.
but what would brian boitano do?
Sad as it is, notice how the causalities of a “mass shooting” can be limited to by regulating magazine size and handguns.
One could also suggest “positioning armed guards with the ability to stop the attacker.”
I’ll bet that regardless of what comes down, your attacker had an evil high capacity magazine in his weapon.
Not sure if you’re being sarcastic, but what’s really sad is that you believe that if someone is limited to a small magazine, mass shootings wouldn’t happen or have limited casualties. You don’t think that a person just won’t carry more mags?
We’ll see. Initial reports said the shooter had a rifle.
And yes, I think most people understand that if a shooter can’t just keep shooting indefinitely, security/police/bystanders have a better chance of taking down the shooter while they reload. But go ahead and keep fretting that the guv’ment is gonna take away your smallpeniscompensators… er, I mean guns.
co-opt all the tragedies!
As a Canadian, I’d just like to say to our air force pilots that have just left Cold Lake AFB to join the bombing campaign against ISIS, drop a bomb on those motherfuckers for me.
Agreed completely. Served with a number of Canadians over the years. Consummate professionals and good people. Hope this gets repaid with interest.
Also, for all that folks in the US give Canada shit from time to time, thanks for being there when it matters.
Hey ISIS, want to know how you can never, EVER win whatever war against the West you think is impending? Your chickenshit agents attack honour guards.
Thoughts and support are with you, northern neighbours. Here’s hoping we paint some maple leaves on a few of the bombs being dropped.