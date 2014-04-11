The New Bruce Timm Batman Short Is Amazing

Last week we learned that Bruce Timm, one of the masterminds behind the classic Batman: The Animated Series (and most of the Batman animated series to come after it for that matter) was working on a new Batman short entitled Batman: Strange Days.
Well, the clip debuted on Cartoon Network last night, but just in case you’re an adult and don’t watch Cartoon Network all day, we have the short for you to watch below. It’s only three minutes long, but Timm packs a lot of 90s nostalgia into those few minutes…
Okay, can…can we just get a new Batman: The Animated Series? You could show it twice a day! Once for the kids and once during Adult Swim for us wistful geezers.
via Bleeding Cool
Doctor Venture?
idk but i want a bruce tim venture brothers episode now
That just makes me miss the animated series that much more…
this blog about this short is pretty fantastic: [thefuturemachine.blogspot.com]
the guy seems like such a huge and deticated batman fan.
Yes please.
– Tear gas doesn’t work on victims
They should just put Bruce Timm in charge of the live action DC movies.
Why? Bruce Timm is great at making cartoons but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be great at making feature length live-action movies.
Bruce Timm is a legend and everything he touches is gold. Marvel is making a live action movie for every character under the sun. I feel like he could oversee the DC movie studio and convince them to make films with characters other than Batman and Superman in them. That goes for their animated features as well.
Was that Kevin Conroy at the end? I know he wasn’t suppose to be involved but that sure sounded like Kevin Conroy.
dolphinately.
1:30 took me back to the Animated Series episode “Almost Got Him” when Batman dressed as Killer Crock says that he “threw a rock at him” when he tried to kill Batman
Hey, it was a big rock.