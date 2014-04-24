Here’s The Best Matt Damon DVD Display You’ll See Today

#Matt Damon #.LOL
Editorial Director
04.24.14 3 Comments

Australia’s JB Hi-Fi has made themselves an internet famous electronics retailer thanks to humorous pop culture relevant hand-written notes on their displays. Now they’re attempting peak internet appreciation with this new Matt Damon DVD display that is so MAAATT DAAAMON effective I’m considering purchasing The Green Zone not just to make “peen zone” jokes.

You’re damn straight NICE. If you’ve never read Damon’s thoughts on his portrayal and why Matt & Trey went about it the way they did, I encourage you to do so now.

Obligatory:

Via r/Funny

TOPICS#Matt Damon#.LOL
TAGS.lolmatt damonTEAM AMERICA

