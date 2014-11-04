Here’s The Butt-Tweet Missouri Governor Jay Nixon Doesn’t Want You To See

11.04.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

Jay Nixon is the governor of Missouri and today he’s encouraging all voters in the “Show Me State” to get to the polls. He even tweeted out a picture of himself voting. He also tweeted out some glorious butt crack.

The tweet was quickly deleted but as we all know, nothing is ever deleted on the internet.

“Let thee who hasn’t shown butt crack in public cast the first ballot.”

[Buzzfeed]

