Here’s The Butt-Tweet Missouri Governor Jay Nixon Doesn’t Want You To See

Jay Nixon is the governor of Missouri and today he’s encouraging all voters in the “Show Me State” to get to the polls. He even tweeted out a picture of himself voting. He also tweeted out some glorious butt crack.
The tweet was quickly deleted but as we all know, nothing is ever deleted on the internet.
“Let thee who hasn’t shown butt crack in public cast the first ballot.”
Male or female butt crack? It’s imperative we find out.
It’s Missouri.
So who the hell knows?
He was just illustrating how voters are divided this election.
Thats a polling center? Jesus, why not just have them drop colored marbles into a bowl. It looks like a setup for a 5th grade science fair.
That’s a nice picture
An asshole and an ass crack
Question…which is which?
The Gawker response is “Ask the people of Ferguson”.
I’ll be dead in the cold, cold ground before I recognize Missourah.