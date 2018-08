Dave Chappelle kicked off his much anticipated Radio City Music Hall shows last night after a week’s worth of resurfacing (most notably here, here, and here) and as a token of appreciation at the end of a — reportedly — on point show he gave everyone in the audience a free t-shirt celebrating the event.

Here’s a look. Let’s all just embrace our jealousy.

Dave Chappelle gave everyone free t-shirts pic.twitter.com/N4H0ixc6At — Alex Suskind (@AlexJSuskind) June 19, 2014

https://twitter.com/a_l_i/statuses/479474963884175360

Via Vulture