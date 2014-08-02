Here’s The Groot GIF From ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ You’re Looking For

#Guardians Of The Galaxy
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.02.14 34 Comments

It’s a good thing I’m not Film Drunk Vince or Gamma Squad Dan. Otherwise, my review of Guardians of the Galaxy would have just been one GIF, over and over again. (This is the point in the post where I have to SPOILER…I guess?) That GIF, though, was emblematic of the movie as a whole: I had a big, dumb grin face on my face the entire time. It wasn’t a perfect movie, but it didn’t need to be — all I wanted was Chris Pratt listening to David Bowie, a wise-ass raccoon, Merle as SPACE MERLE, and Amy Pond fighting Zoe Saldana, and I got ALL of that. Plus, this:

Or in animated form:

Vin Diesel (Treesiel?) should only voice giant monsters.

