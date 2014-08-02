Here’s The Groot GIF From ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ You’re Looking For

It’s a good thing I’m not Film Drunk Vince or Gamma Squad Dan. Otherwise, my review of Guardians of the Galaxy would have just been one GIF, over and over again. (This is the point in the post where I have to SPOILER…I guess?) That GIF, though, was emblematic of the movie as a whole: I had a big, dumb grin face on my face the entire time. It wasn’t a perfect movie, but it didn’t need to be — all I wanted was Chris Pratt listening to David Bowie, a wise-ass raccoon, Merle as SPACE MERLE, and Amy Pond fighting Zoe Saldana, and I got ALL of that. Plus, this:
Or in animated form:
Vin Diesel (Treesiel?) should only voice giant monsters.
Fuck yes. Thank you :D
Amen. Those guys over there take this stuff way too seriously.
if someone makes a gifset it should just be ronan’s final speech being interupted by that gif. cause that was the movie
I enjoyed that movie way way more than I expected. It had a total Big Trouble in Little China in Space vibe to it. I was really surprised how good Bautista was in it–he goddamn nailed it, as did…shit, everybody. [SPOILER] The Jackson Pollock joke had all the adults in the theater howling with laughter and the kids very confused. “When you get a little older, Timmy, I’ll explain.”
That Big Trouble analogy is ridiculously apt! GotG is a throwback movie for sure, where action is fun, the acting is okay and people swear and are gross and heroism is friendship. Hot damn, movie. Good job.
I didn’t even hear the Jackson Pollack part of that gag because people were laughing so hard.
YES!
FYI While viewing this GIF, I had Songza playing the 80’s song “Popmuzik” by M in the background! You should totally try it. Good stuff.
It’ll change your life.
I think my favorite part was when Quill started dancing and Ronan just goes “What are you doing” in the most regular voice ever.
And “I’m distracting you, you big turd-blossom” while continuing to dance was beautiful
Yep
That whole scene was just gold. “Gamora!….Subtle, take it back!”
What is it with you and not putting spoilers in the title when you spoil something from a movie that just came out? Seriously, you do it every time. Do you have some control issue? Or too much vodka?
It isn’t a spoiler, you know that Groot is in it.
Go fuck yourself.
“Here’s a GIF from a movie” automatically implies “if you haven’t seen the movie, don’t look at the GIF.” What is it with you and not understanding that?
“Your title says you’re going to have a brief animated scene from the movie in your post, but I didn’t understand that would mean I would see something from the movie!!! GARRR!!!”
So, someone was holding a gun to your head forcing you to click the article?
Shouldnt you be diddling a kid somewhere you unbelievably stupid fucktard?
Pastor it clearly states its a gif from the movie so why look if you dont want to see a spoiler?
Gifset for those who need more Groot. [s-upersoldier.tumblr.com]
If there’s not a dancing Groot a la those Caddyshack dancing gophers from back in the day, Disney has failed.
Was hoping it was Groot going Hulk on those soldiers like they were Loki.
exactly what i expected. the grin at the end was perfect.
That was the perfect amalgamation of the Hulk/Loki scene and the Hulk/Thor scene after they crashed the space dragon.
Merle wasn’t in this movie…it was glenn close
I never knew Glenn Close played the Blue Man who massacred an entire fleet with a whistlin’ arrow.
Somebody in merchandising really needs to get off their butt and make a sound activated Dancing Groot in a Flower Pot. It’d be just like those dancing sound-activated flowers, but it’d be a lot more awesome. And I would actually want one.
One of my friends just told me this morning that it’s coming. SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!
This movie might unite humanity. Has the violence in Gaza stopped? Just kidding! Of course it did.
WE are Groot
This movie had some great lines my personal favorite being:
“You said it yourself bitch, we’re the guardians of the galaxy.”
To be fair, Space Merle (or Yondu) always had a heart of gold.
Baby Groot dancing GIF… ask for it after watching the film, got it the following monday.
Thank you, internet.
here are some “what are you doing” gifs [alwaysclobberin.tumblr.com]