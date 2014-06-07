Meet The Horrible Ocean Monster That Ate A Nine-Foot-Long Great White Shark

Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.07.14 24 Comments

Yesterday we told you about “something in the ocean eating Great White Sharks,” and then we made a bunch of Australia jokes, because that’s how we make sense of the things we fear the most. Anyway, our own Dan Seitz hypothesized that a giant squad could have been the ocean beast chowing on Jaws, but it turns out the shark-snacker is something far more horrifying: it was a “colossal cannibal great white shark.”

It was only after further studying the bigger migrating great whites that came into the area where the 9-footer was killed when they finally guessed the identity of the killer.

The scientists claim their new data matched all of the tracking information from the disappeared shark: The body temperature they registered was the same and the size of the cannibal great white shark—which they estimated to be 16 foot long and weigh over 2 tons—could easily pull off the same speed and trajectory captured in the tracking device. (Via)

At least it wasn’t a crocodile with razor blade teeth?

2vbouhs

Via Gizmodo

Around The Web

TAGSfear the land down underGREAT WHITE SHARKSSHARKS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP