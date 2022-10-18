What’s worse than one idiot walking around with an honorary police badge and thinking he’s a cop? How about a lot more of them!

As NBC News reports, the brilliant minds behind Herschel Walker’s senatorial campaign in Georgia are leaning into his imbecilic insistence that holding an honorary police badge makes him an actual law enforcement officer. Despite the ongoing mockery of the moment during last week’s debate against Raphael Warnock, when Walker proudly held up his toy badge and announced “I am work with many police officers,” Team Herschel has decided to try and spin this embarrassing gaffe into a publicity bonanza.

Yes, if you’re lucky enough to witness Walker’s upcoming stump speech in Macon, Georgia on Thursday, you might just walk away with an imitation version of Herschel’s own imitation badge — a copy of a copy, if you will — emblazoned with the words “I’m With Herschel” (provided they arrive in time).

“Herschel Walker has been a friend to law enforcement and has a record of honoring police,” Gail Gitcho, Walker’s campaign strategist — and the person who ordered said badges — told NBC News. “If Senator Warnock wants to highlight this, then bring it on. It just gives us a chance to talk about Herschel’s support of law enforcement and law enforcement’s support for him. It’s a great issue for us.”

What Walker’s team might not have realized is that by simply placing an order for 1,000 replicas of the badge Walker carries, they’re also further emphasizing how meaningless the trinket is in terms of holding any real power. Nor does it erase the candidate’s long history of domestic abuse, including the time he allegedly held a gun to his wife’s head.

“I am work with many police officers” indeed!

