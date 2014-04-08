Quicksilver Continues To Look Ridicuous In A Carl’s Jr. Commercial

The last crossover between X-Men: Days Of Future Past and Carl’s Jr. advertising was a gift to those with weird fetishes, but this second Carl’s Jr. ad featuring Evan Peters as Quicksilver is a gift to . . . we’re not sure whom. Maybe it’s a gift to Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who’s playing the other Quicksilver and probably praising his luck to be cast in Avengers: Age Of Ultron instead of whatever the hell this is:
See, it’s an “X-tra” bacon sandwich. SYNERGY.
Anyway, it appears this really is how Quicksilver’s going to look. YouTube commenter hAnus criminal summed it up well: “Why does Archer’s mom look like she’s from Spy Kids?”
DANGER ZONE. And if you were wondering if this ad spawned any new Quicksilver memes, the answer is yes:
There will also be an ad featuring Daniel Cudmore as Colossus. That’s not out yet, but
Hardees Carl’s Jr. did release a behind-the-scenes video which gives away the high-larious joke in the Colossus ad. Apparently he’s Juggernaut now?
We liked the part about 40 seconds in when Evan Peters said his character wears “cool leather jackets”. Dude, if you can buy it at Hot Topic, it’s not cool. You look like Jack White in an alternate dimension where everyone has sex with robots.
Wow, Burger King needs to shut this down. I’m not one to rage, but this looks like an Advertising 101 students C- project they whipped up 90 minutes before class on a Monday morning.
But they dressed up, ok? Ironed and everything.
“I like my character a lot cuz he’s rilly fast.”
–OWNING IT.
How is that guy not Omri Katz?
So we are going to be subjected to all the B-list X-men eating Hardee’s crappy burgers? Steak N Shake fo life yo.
What do you know, I wore that same wig on Halloween when I dressed up as an elderly woman. Who knew FOX gets their costumes at Kmart!
This alternate universe… are there Meg White robots?
Just askin’.
No special reason.
I don’t have a “type” or anything. No.
Glad to see SOMEONE from Fall Out Boy still gets some gigs.
wait no… nevermind “im not glad at all.