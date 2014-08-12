Historians Have Found Human Teeth In A 300-Year-Old Statue Of Jesus Christ

A statue of Jesus Christ in northeastern Mexico is making some headlines for the discovery of actual human teeth within the sculpture. The Lord of Patience statue in San Bartolo Cuautlalpan, Mexico dates back to the 18th century, but specialists at National Institute of Anthropology and History have found the extra additions via the x-ray, adding a bit more to the history. From International Business Times:

“It is common that the sculptures have teeth, but they are usually made ​​of wood or bone carved individually or as a plate, but this case has eight teeth of an adult, you can even see to the root,” said researcher Fanny Unikel, the director of Mexico’s National School of Restoration, Conservation and Museology. “The teeth were probably donated as a token of gratitude,” she added. “It’s the first time human teeth have been found in a sculpture.” “The statue is a very convincing depiction, so naturally, if someone could lay hands on these kind of teeth, he would use them,” Unikel said.

The folks at the museum also note that folks have donated numerous things in the past, including hair for wigs, clothing, and money. This would be the first time that actual human teeth were used for a statue though.

There are more images in the video below, but you might want to freshen up on your Spanish before watching. It’s an interesting story though, especially if you’re interested by culture and religion. The lengths people will go to prove faith is sometimes astounding when it isn’t frightening.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via BBC News / Angel Guardian / INAH / International Business Times)