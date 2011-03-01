Hitting The Rock: 50 Celebs Who Have Never Hosted SNL And Probably Should

This Saturday, Miley Cyrus will take the stage as the host of Saturday Night Live for the first time ever, leading me to actually wonder why it has taken this long for her to get the gig. I’m not saying that I’m excited for her appearance – in fact, I worry that she’ll ruin Vanessa Bayer’s usually funny “Miley Cyrus Show” – but Miley has been a superstar for several years now and depending on who you ask, she’s based in music and comedy. So why hasn’t she hosted yet? Doesn’t matter, because she is now. But that got me to wondering two things: 1) Which celebrities, actors, musicians, politicians and pop culture icons have never hosted SNL and B) Which of today’s bigger stars should get the hosting call soon? (And remember that hosting is different than being a musical guest…)
To be fair, 50 is an arbitrary number, because I could have made it 500. And yes, on my list of 500 I’m included. Twice. But we’ve seen some questionable hosts *cough, Russell Brand and January Jones, cough* as of late, and there are other people out there who could either do a better job or should at least have a shot. Instead of, you know, letting Dane Cook waste another hour of our lives. And while they can’t all be perfect hosts like Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake, Will Ferrell, and Tina Fey, just to name a few, we’ll never know unless we try.
In fairness to the original point of this post, Gary Busey has already hosted SNL. But that appearance came in 1979 when he was normal Busey. He’s a completely different Busey now and therefore should receive another chance. And we’d all watch because it would probably be the most amazing television event ever.
If Joel McHale doesn’t host soon, I am going to be seriously disappoint.
He’s on an NBC show and everything. It’s perfect!
Zach G. and Elton John are hosting the two episodes after Miley. I predict that Olivia Munn will eventually host before Joel, because Perfect Couples is a cookie cutter show and easier for NBC to market. Not because Community shouldn’t be marketed, but because NBC has never been good at marketing intelligence.
Oh by all means lets start having lots of athletes host a show that already drags like a partially severed limb on a zombie. I am sure their quick wit and impeccable comic timing won’t make me just fast forward through the whole show to watch The Lonely Island song and then turn it off.
Am I on your list of 500, Burnsington? Because I’ve got a few characters & sketches I’ve been working on:
1) Guy who is introduced like he’s a good singer but actually has a bad voice
2) Talk show host who just got divorced and keeps bringing up his ex
3) Guy who kisses Nasim Pedrad
4) Topical political sketch that starts out normal but then there’s a twist where I make bland jokes about the parties involved
5) Guy who kisses Nasim Pedred w/ tongue
Perfect Couples seems like it’s doomed already. With good reason.
But speaking of people on NBC shows, Ed Helms would be great, too. Or Nick Offerman. Or pretty much any of Parks & Rec’s main cast.
Thanks for that Kathy Griffin pic, Burnsy. I’m now blind.
Luckily my keyboard is braille, so I can continue to type to say that Meghan McCain should never host SNL…because she should be in my bed every Saturday night.
Again, Kirk, I’m not saying these people would do good jobs, just that variety is the key to finding better comedy. Carmelo and Sanchez would be awful, but I think it would be fun to watch Ocho bomb.
Oh, and my other character, “Guy who spells Nasim Pedrad’s last name two different ways in the same comment.” Could be a candidate for a recurring character.
Brian Williams should host. He’s on NBC, and he’s funny as hell.
Good idea, Spencer…in 2007!
What a zing!
Yeah, Williams already hosted. But I would be on board for him getting one of those John Hamm “Once Every Season” passes.
yeah theres no way im scrolling through 50 pages, you should’ve set 10 per page or at the most set 5 per page
No athletes. They’ve always stunk (except for Peyton). Tom Brady was horrible, hopefully he will be the last. The show can be bad enough without athlete hosts.
What, no Charlie Sheen?
Sorry Bex, I’ll think about that the next time I’m feeding my child.
How has C-Tate not hosted? He could do his Wigga character. Then he can do his wanna be rapper. Then he could top it off with his urban white teen with cred character.
Mostly I am still bitter about the jocks who beat me up in high school and I don’t want any of them to ever get to host saturday night live. Sorry for airing my dirty sour grapes on the intrawebs.
You idiots realize that Adam Sandler has never hosted. Not talented, but has to be better than Meghan McCain.
I don’t even hate Will Smith, but I do wish that Mike Tyson would eat his children.
Wayne, I’m not an idiot, right? I said I didn’t want Meghan McCain to host.
Nice post. This should be called 50 photos of celebs I found on the web. Lazy ass.
Will Smith kids? WTF are you on? They should cancel this show for major suckitude!
Channing Tatum? Really? WTF…
The Jonas Brothers? The Smith Kids? Bristol Palin? What are you guys smoking?
That said, Busey would be awesome.
THE COOKIE MONSTER
A few more:
Mark-Linn Baker
Yakov Smirnov
Louie Anderson
Gallagher
Carlos Mencia
Jeff Dunham
Shannon Tweed
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Mel Kiper Jr.
Dikembe Mutombo
Victoria Jackson
Jaleel White
David Faustino
Wow, you sure did put a lot of thought in to this list. Let me tear it apart for you.
Will Smith–good idea.
The kids–Kind of soon to be reaching already. You can do exactly one cute kid skit, and then what? Stupid idea.
Ochosinco–Yeah, let’s have an athlete stumble gracelessly through some comedic sketches.
Parnell–fine.
McHale–A must-see.
Tom Cruise-despite my personal dislike for the guy, he is good. I’ll allow it.
Suri–what a ridiculous and uninformed suggestion.
Pacino–okay.
Dwight Howard–see above re Ochosinco.
Brad Pitt–sure.
Lea–Ugh. Fine.
Bale needs to do a parody of his Batman. Everyone else has.
Munn–I think I see a trend here. We want movie stars. Not TV actors. Dig deeper.
Tatum–On one hand, maybe it should be someone we recognize. On the other, maybe this is a good way to get recognized. I couldn’t pick this clown out of a line up.
Bieber–Christ in a sidecar. All he needs is more publicity.
Moretz–This shows surprising thinking. Good idea. However, she’d need to be in something current. What has she done lately?
Oswalt, Swardson–I’ll allow it.
The Sitch–Not on your fucking life.
Bristol–This is a one-joke pony.
Beck–I like Beck. But no. Not on SNL.
McCain–Ridiculous.
Pelosi–She’s insane. You don’t want that.
Meester–Kind of an obvious choice–young, in a movie that’s out. How about some original thinking?
Craig–Sure. Whatev.
Hardy, Worthington–I’ll allow it.
Kardashians–On God’s Green Earth, WHY?
Kanye–I don’t care if he is talented or not–and my opinion leans towards “not”–one thing that is not up for debate is the fact that this clown is a dick. A rapping penis.
Anthony–Never heard of him. A better choice than Kanye.
Kathy Griffin–This is not a list of personal likes and dislikes. Personally, I don’t like the bitch. But she would be good on the show.
Cooper–Let’s just keep the Coop shrouded in mystery, okay?
Kelly–Movies, not TV. Dig deeper.
Bowen–This is different. She’s established, she’s been around. I’ll allow it.
Brie–Dammit, I said Movies, not TV. However, she is too, too cute. I’ll allow it.
Pattinson–Ugh. Only if he did a sketch like Shatner did where he goes off on the fans.
Statham–I’m not going to say no to him because he’ll kick my ass. I’m just going to ask–what’s the point?
Regis–Sure–quick, before he dies.
Colbert–I’m not sure. I’d like to think he’s more than a one-trick pony but I’d hate to find out that he’s not.
Gosselaar–Whatev.
Lady Gaga–See above about the athletes. Being a singer/performer does not make you an actor.
Kunis–This would be good. A live-action Family Guy, maybe?
The Brothers Jonas–Just stab me in the face with a titanium spork already.
Gosling–Okay, then.
Clinton, Sanchez, Lauer–No, dumbass.
Denzel–Well, okay then. Good choice.
Busey–The whole purpose of this list was to say that Busey should host again. Why the hell didn’t you just start with that premise and write a different article?
Almost two-fifths of this list are definite no’s, with many other questionable choices. You get a D-minus. Try again.
With all due respect, Danger G., I’m thinking we make those “woman who kisses naked Nasim Pedrad”.
I lack the ability to cross out words on the internet.
Also, we’re all so glad oldestgenxer got his input in there, Burnsy would have been lost without it.
Joel McHale!!! He would be perfect. He got his start on a sketch comedy show called Almost Live that used to air before SNL in Seattle in the ’90s. Check out clips on YouTube to see his talent and original hairline.
What a BS list. What about Robert Downey Jr? I’m sure at least Bill Hader and Bobby Moynihan, both current cast members, have named him as a dream host.
And if you’re going to go with a politician, it might aswell be Rahm Emanuel.
Remember a few years back when people were clamoring for LeBron to do the dunk contest?
The answer to that is the same as why most of these actors won’t do SNL: They have nothing to gain, only something to lose.
How could you possibly leave off the best choice- Kirk Douglas
i would fly up there to watch it live just to see if he dies in the middle of the show, and if he doesn’t i will still have the awkardness of him hosting to feed my black soul
I think personally Tom cruise would be great, as well as Lea Michele- but I think that guy that plays Blaine on Glee should do it!!!! He’s AWESOME!!!!!!