It’s been a hectic week over at NBC’s TODAY, and not just because they have been making multiple pounds of chili. In addition to Savannah Guthrie being sent home during Tuesday’s broadcast after testing positive for COVID, Hoda Kotb has been absent from the show for over two weeks with little explanation besides some cryptic Instagram posts.

Craig Melvin, who has been filling in for the host, finally gave viewers a little insight into what’s going on behind the scenes. On this morning’s broadcast, after giving an update on Guthrie, Melvin provided some more details about Kotb’s buzzed about absence: “And as for Hoda, we know a lot of you have been wondering how she’s doing. We can tell you that Hoda’s okay She’s got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back at the desk real, real soon,” he explained.

Both @SavannahGuthrie and @HodaKotb are off today, with Savannah recovering from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. As for Hoda, she is okay and handling a family health matter. We’re sending our love to them both and can’t wait to see them in the studio soon 🧡 pic.twitter.com/EcfVV1zsac — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 1, 2023

Despite being off-air, Kotb has remained active on her socials, posting a collection of cryptic posts on Instagram, all revolving around “hope” and “strength” via Pinterest-approved inspirational graphics. Fans have been flooding the comments with well-wishes (and the occasional mean-spirited message from people who are impatient). Despite not appearing live, Kotb has been seen in pre-taped segments.

Hopefully, Kotb heads back to the show not only to ease the minds of her loyal followers but also because TODAY is running out of people to sit at that desk.

