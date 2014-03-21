Hollywood Starts Rebooting Remakes With 'The Grudge'

The Grudge is a scrappy franchise, in many ways. The series started with two dirt-cheap Japanese direct-to-video movies, made over nine days, and has expanded into a lengthy theatrical franchise. The American movies aren’t quite as good, especially now that they’re going to “reboot” the franchise. Yes, Hollywood is rebooting a remake.
Details are a bit thin, but we do know who’s writing it. In fact, it’s the same guy writing the equally inexplicable Jacob’s Ladder remake, according to Deadline:
Ghost House Pictures and Good Universe will relaunch the franchise, and they’ve set Midnight Meat Train scribe Jeff Buhler to draft the reboot. The new one will be produced by Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and Taka Ichise, with Roy Lee, Doug Davison, Joe Drake and Nathan Kahane exec producing.
Yes, Sam Raimi is involved, because apparently Sam Raimi wants to be impossible to figure out. Apparently this won’t be set in Japan, you know, because Americans hate confusing foreign places, and will follow a CW actress as she finds ghosts. We’re just guessing, here. Maybe she’ll find gnomes instead!
Joking aside, there’s nothing wrong with making a haunted house movie, but realistically, this thing will cost less than $15 million and will be released on a weekend in October. It’ll easily make its money back, even if it’s not a hit. So maybe, Hollywood, just this once, you might consider writing an original script, and giving it a new title?
Someone needs to hurry up and reboot Harry Potter, JK Rowling needs a new castle and jumbo jet.
that lady gave away so much money she went from being a billionaire to being a millionaire. may you be a thousandth as giving to the world.
What a sacrifice, but she’s still not getting into heaven.
The first American the Grudge was like a 45 minute movie that just repeated itself after the first 45. Good visuals, but kind of meh once it got repetitive.
“Yes, originality is dead in Hollywood.”
Originality has been dead in Hollywood for some time. This remake is like someone spraying Silly String all over originality’s gravestone.
Right. “Silly String.” That’s what the kids are calling it now.
Wasn’t the Grudge already a re-make of a Japanese movie? So they’re rebooting a re-made port?
originality dead like continuous stories about how originality is dead? how original.
It’s a vicious cycle
Actually, it’s more like this
The Grudge, starring Michael B. Jordan.
The Grudge didn’t start off with “dirt-cheap Japanese direct-to-video movies, made over nine days”. That’s Ju-on, the series this franchise is based on, and Ju-on isn’t even getting rebooted, since a new sequel to that franchise is coming out in June. The Grudge is being rebooted. You got your franchises mixed up, go do some research. Wikipedia is free, you might as well use it.
Starring whats-her-face who plays Laurel on Arrow so we can see her character die on-screen and pretend it’s from the show.
Hollywood desperately needs to make a movie called ‘Remake’ and then remake it a few years later. Why hasn’t this happened yet?
I think Hollywood should just drop the pretence and start naming movies what they are:
Remake
Reboot
Kind of Original
Oscar Bait
Comic Book Movie
Based On A True Story
RomCom
YA Adaptation
Tyler Perry Movie
Just append version numbers so there’s no confusion and create a generic poster template for each genre.
Get on it you Hollywood Hack Fucks.
Seitz, come on man, you’re better than that, yelling something basic at a bunch of deaf people. THEY CAN’T HEAR YOU.
That ghost’s hair is so unkempt. Is that the scare factor? You know what would fix that? A pixie cut, some shampoo, and a sassy new wardrobe. That ghost needs a new look that is fun, flirty, and easy to maintain.
Yeah. I watched a bunch of Queer Eye this afternoon.
Hollywood: “But if it’s an original script, how will we know if it’s any good?”
Also, it’s nice to see this reboot of a remake needs SEVEN producers.
All I remember from the Grudge is the little boy who made some sort of awful noise deep in his throat. It was very unsettling.