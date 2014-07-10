Good News, Attractive People, Homestar Runner Is Coming Back For Real!

What’s Homestar Runner you say? Come on — stop trying to make me feel old. Oh, okay, if I must.
Homestar Runner pretty much was the Internet (minus the porny parts) back in the early 2000s. Created by The Brothers Chaps (Mike and Matt Chapman) the Homestar Runner site pumped out cartoons that were actually original and funny back when “Internet video” was 99% watching postage stamp-sized clips of dogs eating their own barf.
Unfortunately the site began to wane in the latter-half of the 2000s and went entirely dormant around 2009. Homestar Runner had been un-updated for so long that Uproxx has, as far as I can tell, zero stories about it. But wait — a new cartoon randomly popped up this April! But that was just an April Fools joke, right? Well, not entirely, according to Matt Chapman…
“When we did that April Fools update this year, way more people looked at it than we ever even imagined would have at this point. We did that thing as sort of a test to get back into doing it. We’d love to start making things again.”
Matt and his brother are already working on a new Strong Bad email, and have ideas for some new features.
“It depends on how whole-hog we go, if we give Strong Bad a Twitter or Strong Sad a Tumblr.”
Tumblr huh? Time for a new Strong Bad brother, Strong Socially Mad.
