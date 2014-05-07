‘Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones’ Gets An Honest Trailer, Reopens Old Wounds

Just in time (well, almost) for Star Wars Day, Screen Junkies has released a Star Wars Honest Trailer. This time they provide a snarky assessment of 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. This one hearkens back to the very first Honest Trailer, which lambasted Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.
They describe Episode II as “the movie that confirmed our very bad feeling about the prequels”, and they were even more on point with their description of Obi-Wan Kenobi as “a man forced to act opposite lifeless CGI characters like Hayden Christensen.” That must have required so much apathy to stay sane…
Rewatching these clips after so many years, it struck me just how sterile and fake so many of the backgrounds and CG characters look. This movie is not aging well. Now we know how Nute Gunray felt when he said, “This isn’t how it’s supposed to be!”
Via Screen Junkies
I wouldn’t mind a movie just about the Clones. Those were some of the best episodes of Clone Wars.
I’m stealing “Hey Don’t Act Again”
Every one of those names killed me. M. Bison put me in the floor.
Man, I’m glad they hit the super cheesy scene wipes. I remember being in the theatre, thinking they were just soooooo awful for a Stars Wars movie.
I thought the wipes thing was a bit unfair. It was a signature of the earlier prequels too. I think Lucas means them to be kinda cheesy, as an homage to the cheap made-for-TV sci-fi stuff you’d watch on Saturday afternoon when he was a boy.
But man, they nailed the rest of the stuff. It took AN HOUR to get introduced to Count Dooku, and then you’re like – who is this guy again?
I remember most people saying, “Hey, it wasn’t as bad as Phantom Menace!” because Yoda fought somebody. Honestly, if you took out the whole pod racing scene in Phantom Menace, I think it’s miles ahead of Episode II in terms of being a better movie. That’s how bad Clones is.