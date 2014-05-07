‘Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones’ Gets An Honest Trailer, Reopens Old Wounds

#Honest Trailers #Star Wars
05.07.14 6 Comments

Just in time (well, almost) for Star Wars Day, Screen Junkies has released a Star Wars Honest Trailer. This time they provide a snarky assessment of 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. This one hearkens back to the very first Honest Trailer, which lambasted Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

They describe Episode II as “the movie that confirmed our very bad feeling about the prequels”, and they were even more on point with their description of Obi-Wan Kenobi as “a man forced to act opposite lifeless CGI characters like Hayden Christensen.” That must have required so much apathy to stay sane…

Rewatching these clips after so many years, it struck me just how sterile and fake so many of the backgrounds and CG characters look. This movie is not aging well. Now we know how Nute Gunray felt when he said, “This isn’t how it’s supposed to be!”

Via Screen Junkies

TOPICS#Honest Trailers#Star Wars
TAGSEWAN MCGREGORHAYDEN CHRISTENSENHONEST TRAILERSnatalie portmanSCREEN JUNKIESStar WarsSTAR WARS EPISODE II: ATTACK OF THE CLONES

