Harden, Houston Rockets Win The Battle Of Texas 112-106 Against Spurs

So, it’s probably time to bring up the Houston Rockets.
Everybody knows what they did over the summer, but it’s going to take some victories over Western Conference elites to really be considered a top-4 team*. Saturday night’s 112-106 victory over the Spurs – in San Antonio – fits the bill.
James Harden led the charge. In his second game back since a mild foot injury held him out for a week of games, Harden dropped 31 points (on 10-19 shooting, with seven rebounds and six assists), hitting all of the major buckets that you’d expect from a superstar. He was joined by constant partner-in-crime Chandler “Stole Your Girl” Parsons, who dropped 25 points (with 4-8 outside shooting, three rebounds, five assists, a block and two steals).
Dwight Howard had a solid, if underwhelming night. He dropped 11 points and hauled in 16 rebounds, and posted a +/- of +5. He still makes a positive impact even when he’s not getting shots off (he only took six shot attempts as San Antonio tried several “hack-a-Dwight” attempts), but let’s be honest: that big contract wasn’t put on the table to get an effort that Omer Asik would have turned in last year.
Really, Howard is the key here. Shocker! He’s been averaging a meager 12.4 points per contest over the last five outings, but seemingly every other player on the team – Harden, ChanPar, Jeremy Lin, Patrick Beverly – has an upward trajectory. And they can all shoot.
If Dwight can just regain a bit of that Orlando form – which, while not necessarily dominant, was enough to lead a team full of shooters to the – Houston is a top-tier team. Until then, they are incomplete.
* — Seriously, the West is as loaded as ever, even with former elites Los Angeles and Dallas trying to figure themselves out. The Spurs, Clippers, Thunder and Warriors. Rank them now. It’s incredibly difficult.
Howards ppg doesn’t really matter imo and they’re probably better off if he’s not scoring 20+ a game. He’s very turnover prone on the block when asked to make a move and should really be used mostly as a devastating p&r finisher. They signed Howard for his defense, quick intelligent feet, and ability to alter damn near every shot by the rim
Lin doesnt deserve this deal… Harden cant be The Man.. Howard wont be the same… Parson isn’t a starter… who is Beverly.. flipside is Both Harden and Howard tasted the finals and both would kill to redeem poor performances (true vets)… get Omar confident in his role and we have a situation..
i agree with most of this except about parsons. dude don’t look the part but watch him play some more, he can ball. i’d still say the west is, right now, 1.spurs 2.thunder 3.warriors 4. clippers and then maybe rockets have a shot at the 5.
Howard needs to get up around 17 ppg and everything will be fine for them. The issue at the beginning of the season was that Howard’s D wasn’t as good as it used to be.
The Rockets are a scary team though. They can put up mad points, but their D is suspect.
Houston is currently second in holding opp to 42.2% fg% up from 15th last yr. I think DW needs to be up to 18-20 (currently at 16.7) and could if he avg at least 13 shots a game (currently 10.1).
Give or take a few blown fourth quarters and the Rockets could have easily walked out of November with a 15-3 record. Easily. I’ll take my squad being 13-5 though. And wait a minute, Parsons isn’t a starter? Outside of KD, Iggy and maybe Kawai who else out West at SF is better than him?
I still holding the flag for Houston to involve Howard more in the offense. They go long stretches of the game without him even handling the ball. 6 shots isn’t enough for anyone to get a rhythm. He’s not Tim Duncan, but I can’t believe Harden/Howard p/r can’t produce points at least 3-5 times a game for DW. Or DW’s little over left/right shoulder baby hook can’t get some points.
In the West playoffs it will depend 100% on matchups. If you’re Houston you don’t want to play a healthy OKC or DEN. Clips dont want the Spurs or Grizz.
Yep last year DEN made Houston look like a high school team every time they played.
Everybody talks about Golden State being a top team in the west but they are one place behind the lakers at 9 currently with the same win/loss record, so ya’ll AIN’T GOT THE ANSWERS!!!