How Cameron Diaz Beat Out Anna Nicole Smith And Other Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘The Mask’

1994 was a very good year for Jim Carrey. When the year started he was making $350,000 for Ace Ventura — definitely not peanuts, but nothing compared to his $7 million Dumb & Dumber paycheck. In between those two movies we had The Mask, which is 20 years old this week. The success of Ace Ventura helped make The Mask the second highest-grossing movie based on a comic book after Batman and launched Cameron Diaz’s career. It also picked up an Oscar nomination for “Best Visual Effects” — Forrest Gump won — and a Razzie Award for Jim Carrey. (Some awards are better than others, but something is better than nothing, right?)

The movie didn’t start out as comical live-action cartoon, it was largely Carrey’s rubber-faced persona that pushed it in that direction. More on that later though, we’ll kick things off with some trivia on how Carrey adapted to his green alter ego.

1. The Mask’s over-sized teeth were meant to be a visual only. The giant teeth that Stanley Ipkiss has when wearing the mask were only meant to be a visualization prop. Carrey liked the way they looked though and learned to speak his lines while wearing them, giving producers freedom to use them more often.

2. Jim Carrey’s elasticity saved the special effects team some cash. Working with an actor that has a face and body movements as rubbery as Jim Carrey’s has its advantages. The special effects team was able to cut back on some of the digital effects and save a little cash because Carrey could contort his body and face naturally.

3. The Mask’s yellow zoot suit was inspired by Carrey’s mother. The bright yellow suit that Stanley Ipkiss wears was based on a similar-looking suit jacket that Jim Carrey’s mother made him when he had his first stand-up TV appearance.

4. There was a $6,550,000 difference between Carrey’s paycheck for The Mask and Dumb & Dumber. Jim Carrey only took home $450,000 for his role in The Mask, mere peanuts compared to the $7 million dollar paycheck he banked for Dumb & Dumber just a few months later. The way the New Line Cinema was able to snag Carrey for such a cheap deal was because they secured him for the movie before Ace Ventura: Pet Detective came out and annihilated the box office, making $107 million. Nobody in Hollywood — including New Line Cinema — expected Ace Ventura to be a hit and when it was Carrey’s price tag of course skyrocketed.

5. It helped change movie critics’ opinions of Jim Carrey. Ave Ventura made the movie industry realize that Jim Carrey was a commercially viable star, but it didn’t do squat for him with the critics who for the most part, HATED the movie. The Mask was Carrey’s best reviewed film of 1994 and changed Roger Ebert’s opinion from calling him “a hyper goon” in his review of Ace Ventura — he gave it only 1 star — to declaring that Carrey delivered a “joyful performance” in The Mask.

6. Anna Nicole Smith almost had Cameron Diaz’s role. The Mask was Diaz’s first movie part and it happened purely by chance. During the casting process, the casting directors were looking at the late Anna Nicole Smith for the part of Stanley’s love interest, Tina Carlyle. One of the casting directors noticed Diaz leaving her modeling agency and brought her in for the project, sending Anna Nicole back to her 89 year-old millionaire hubby. The audition process wasn’t a shoo-in for Diaz though, producers made her read for the part 12 times before giving the role to her.