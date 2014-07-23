The New ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Trailer Is So Much Better With The Old Theme Song

Yesterday we all spit out our pizza in horror when we listened to the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme song, then immediately picked up the slice from the ground, dusted it off, and began eating it again, because pizza. But the eardrum damage has been done, and there’s no going back.

On the bright side, someone put the old TMNT theme over the new TMNT trailer, which improves things immeasurably. I have a question, though, one that’s as old as time itself (1987): “does machines” is a tortured, if suggestive way of explaining Donatello’s usefulness to the group.

OK, that’s not a question, but seriously, what gives? (That is.)