The New ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Trailer Is So Much Better With The Old Theme Song

Yesterday we all spit out our pizza in horror when we listened to the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme song, then immediately picked up the slice from the ground, dusted it off, and began eating it again, because pizza. But the eardrum damage has been done, and there’s no going back.
On the bright side, someone put the old TMNT theme over the new TMNT trailer, which improves things immeasurably. I have a question, though, one that’s as old as time itself (1987): “does machines” is a tortured, if suggestive way of explaining Donatello’s usefulness to the group.
OK, that’s not a question, but seriously, what gives? (That is.)
It is staggering what a difference that makes.
Yup, much better.
Holy fucking glorious.
Take the rest of the day off internet. Well done.
Please someone do it with T.U.R.T.L.E. Power!
Thanks everyone! I thought about doing that one. If I have time I’ll try.
It’s amazing the difference. Yesterday you couldn’t pay me enough to see it. Today wth that trailer, JUST SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!
Nostalgia is a hell of a drug!
Hell yes. So much better. And am I the only one who hadn’t heart that theme song since I was little but somehow still remembered all the lyrics?
*heard
I had no clue how much dubstep ruins things. This movie looks enjoyable.
Here is my version with “Ninja Rap” by Vanilla Ice. Now that’s Turtle Power: [youtu.be]