The New ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Trailer Is So Much Better With The Old Theme Song

#Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #Trailers
Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.23.14 12 Comments

Yesterday we all spit out our pizza in horror when we listened to the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme song, then immediately picked up the slice from the ground, dusted it off, and began eating it again, because pizza. But the eardrum damage has been done, and there’s no going back.

On the bright side, someone put the old TMNT theme over the new TMNT trailer, which improves things immeasurably. I have a question, though, one that’s as old as time itself (1987): “does machines” is a tortured, if suggestive way of explaining Donatello’s usefulness to the group.

OK, that’s not a question, but seriously, what gives? (That is.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles#Trailers
TAGSFAN TRAILERSTeenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesTHEME SONGSTRAILERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP